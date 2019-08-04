Manchester United to be offered 2 players without Paulo Dybala's inclusion in Lukaku deal, Manchester City offer €30 M + Danilo for Joao Cancelo and more, 4 August 2019

Paulo Dybala has been linked with Manchester United

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are many exciting stories from the rumour mill to read. So, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian top flight.

#5 Manchester United to be offered 2 players without Paulo Dybala inclusion in Romelu Lukaku swap deal

Manchester United want to swap Romelu Lukaku for Dybala

The Paulo Dybala - Romelu Lukaku swap deal has been rumoured for some time now. Juventus and Manchester United are said to have agreed on the swap while Lukaku seems to have accepted a move to Juventus. However, the two clubs have not been able to convince Dybala so far.

It is said that Dybala's idea is to stay with Juventus, and the player's discussion with Maurizio Sarri could also affect the decision. The 25-year-old is also likely to demand a massive salary which will make him the Premier League's highest-paid player if Manchester United insist on signing him.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United are also interested in veteran striker Mario Mandzukic in addition to Dybala. The World Cup finalist was one of Juventus's top performers last season. He appeared 23 times as a starter in the league, scoring 9 goals and creating 6 assists.

The 33-year-old has recently signed a one-year contract extension with Juventus. He could be a direct replacement for the Belgian. However, Football Italia reveals that Blaise Matuidi is also on United's list of targets. The report further states that Juventus could even offer Matuidi and Mandzukic without Dybala's inclusion.

Matuidi is one of Juventus' sellable assets following the arrival of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot. He was a regular under Massimiliano Allegri last season, appearing 29 times as a starter. Unfortunately, the World Cup winner has passed 30 of age and Juventus are now looking to replace him.

