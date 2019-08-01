Manchester United to make Paulo Dybala highest-paid player in the Premier League, Zlatan Ibrahimovic urges United to sell Juventus target Paul Pogba and more, 1 August 2019

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are many exciting stories from the rumour mill to read. So, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian top flight.

Manchester United to make Paulo Dybala highest-paid player in the Premier League

Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala has recently become the topic of discussion due to his potential move to Manchester United. Juventus and United are said to have reached an agreement on a Dybala-Romelu Lukaku swap deal. However, numerous reports state that Dybala is yet to be convinced to move to the Premier League.

The former Palermo star is set to meet with new Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri to discuss his future at the club. Dybala endured a poor 2018/19 season, bagging just 5 goals from 30 league appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo's presence is said to have affected his form. Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri also benched the 25-year-old at times due to the player's noticeable decline. According to a recent report, Dybala's representatives have held talks with United and want the Red Devils to pay the player £350,000 each week.

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne is currently the league's best-paid player at $418,000 (£345,000) a week. Thus, the proposed pay packet will see Dybala overtake De Bruyne as Premier League's highest-paid player. However, Dybala will not be participating in the Champions League next season, should the transfer materializes.

Manchester United failed to secure a spot in the top 4 after finishing 4 points below 5th-placed Arsenal last season. Juventus, on the other hand, managed to claim the Serie A title in the last campaign and will play in the Champions League group stage next season.

