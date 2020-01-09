Manchester United Transfer News: Ashley Young to join Inter Milan this summer

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Third Round

According to BBC, Manchester United defender Ashley Young will make a move to Serie A club Inter Milan this summer. The 34-year-old's contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of the season and he has chosen to join Antonio Conte's side.

Ashley Young to sign for Inter Milan once his Manchester Unitec contract ends

As a free agent at the end of this season, Young is allowed to begin holding contract talks with other clubs this January. Yesterday, Fabrizio Romano broke the news regarding the possibility of Young signing for Inter Milan. He even added that Conte wants the player strongly.

The 34-year-old has played a total of 18 times this season, including 12 appearances in the Premier League. Since late November, Young has been left on the bench for the majority of the games.

After the Carabao defeat to Manchester City, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer commented that "it was not the right time" to discuss Young's future. He also explained,

"We can't weaken ourselves; we need to strengthen ourselves, if any movement is going to happen."

In all, the former Aston Villa player has played 261 times for the club, scored 19 goals and laid 43 assists. Young moved to Old Trafford in 2011 after spending four years each at Watford and Aston Villa.

