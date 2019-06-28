Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan to make a £62.8million bid for Lukalu within 24 hours

Romelu Lukaku- Manchester United

What is the story?

In order to challenge for Italian Serie A title next season, Inter Milan are determined to make a few big signings this summer.

As reported by Sky Italia, the Nerazzurri will lodge a £62.8million bid within 24 hours to sign Manchester United's striker Romelu Lukaku on a two-season long loan with an option to buy him permanently at the end of his two-year loan spell.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a move to Inter since the start of the transfer window. The Belgian superstar has also hinted that he wants to leave the Manchester side following a dreadful season across all competitions.

A few weeks ago, Lukaku heaped praised on Inter's newly hired boss Antonio Conte and confirmed that it's his dream to play in the Serie A. Lukaku's agent was spotted in Milan where he was asked about his client's future. Speaking to the media, Pastorello (Lukaku's agent) told the reporters:

"Lukaku is a dream, a difficult one to make happen as such, but I believe nothing is impossible."

Thereafter, when he was asked whether Inter are the favorites to sign the forward, he replied:

"Yes, he’s [Lukaku] publicly expressed his plans and desires. We’ll see what happens."

It has been claimed that Lukaku has already agreed on his personal terms with the Italian giants. However, as per reports, United rejected Inter's first bid as the sum wasn't enough to match Lukaku's current valuation.

The heart of the matter

According to the report via Sky Italia, Inter Milan are set to lodge their second bid to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United. It's expected that the deal could be worth around £62.8m.

The report also suggests that Inter are hoping to complete a two-year loan deal. However, an option to buy is expected to be there as a part of the deal. The Italian side is expected to pay £9million up front as a two-year loan fee for the 26-year-old Belgium international, while the permanent deal could cost them around £54m at the end of the loan period.

What is next?

Due to Lukaku's consecutive inconsistent performances for the Red Devils, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferred Marcus Rashford as his no.1 central forward last term.

As a result, Lukaku sees his future away from the Old Trafford. As United reportedly want £75 million for their striker, they could reject this bid as well.