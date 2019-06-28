Manchester United Transfer News: United set to reject Inter's bid for Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What's the story?

According to ESPN, Manchester United will reportedly reject Inter Milan's latest bid for Romelu Lukaku.

In case you didn't know...

Lukaku has been linked with a move to the San Siro all summer and has indicated he wants to leave Manchester - although he won't attempt to force a move. New Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte has identified the Belgian striker as one of his top transfer targets.

The 26-year-old suffered a frustrating season at Old Trafford. Belgium's record goalscorer found his game time was restricted under club legend Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer, with Marcus Rashford the preferred choice up front.

Since joining United from Premier League rivals Everton, Lukaku has scored 42 goals in 96 appearances for the Red Devils.

The heart of the matter

Former Blues boss Antonio Conte tried to sign Lukaku back in 2017 but he opted to join United instead. The Italian is looking to sell maverick striker Mauro Icardi to cover Lukaku's wage demands.

Inter are expected to offer a 2-year loan deal worth £9 million to sign the unsettled forward, with the option to buy the Belgian international for a further £54 million.

The Premier League transfer window closes on August 8 but all English clubs will still be able to sell or loan players to international markets that remain open after the deadline closes.

What's next?

Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello was spotted in Milan on Tuesday and held talks with club officials. Inter are currently under Financial Fair Play restrictions from UEFA and are unable to sign players until June 30 when the sanctions will be lifted. The Italian side are widely expected to step up their efforts to sign Lukaku before United travel to Australia on a pre-season tour.