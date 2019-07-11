×
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan to start negotiations for Romelu Lukaku

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
36   //    11 Jul 2019, 08:15 IST

Romelu Lukaku - Manchester United
Romelu Lukaku - Manchester United

What is the story?

As reported by Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan are expected to go all out for Manchester United's No.9, Romelu Lukaku in this summer transfer window.

It has been claimed that the Italian club officials will land in Manchester to start negotiations over a potential deal for the Belgian striker.

In case you didn't know...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United are in a spot of bother as several superstars have hinted at leave the club during the summer.

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, two big signings of former manager Jose Mourinho, are desperate to break their relationship with the Red Devils as both players publicly confessed that they want some new challenges.

Speaking to a news conference, Lukaku, who has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan, not only expressed his desire to play for the Italian giants but also heaped praise on Inter's newly-appointed boss Antonio Conte. He said to the reporters:

"It’s good to see Conte joined Inter, for me he is the best manager in the world
"I’ve already taken a decision about the future but I can’t reveal it because I have a contract with Manchester United and because I respect the club.'
"I am a big fan of Serie A, who knows me is aware that I wanted to play in the Premier League and that I also want to play in Serie A."

A few days ago Lukaku's agent, Pastorello, was spotted in Milan where he was asked about his client's future at Old Trafford. The agent only replied:

"Lukaku is a dream, a difficult one to make happen as such, but I believe nothing is impossible."
"Yes, he’s [Lukaku] publicly expressed his plans and desires. We’ll see what happens."

The heart of the matter

According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan are in a hurry to wrap up the deal for Romelu Lukaku as quickly as possible.

In order to secure Lukaku's services for next season, Inter Milan Sporting Director, Piero Ausilio, will meet Manchester United officials and begin negotiations to complete the deal.

What is next?

Manchester United have already made two signings in the form of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.Romelu Lukaku and the full Manchester United squad are currently in Australia where they will face Perth Glory in their first pre-season match on 13th July.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Inter Milan Football Romelu Lukaku Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Inter Milan Transfer News
Contact Us