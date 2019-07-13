Manchester United Transfer News: Lukaku to stay at Man United amidst interest from Inter Milan

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST News 84 // 13 Jul 2019, 13:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Romelu Lukaku - Manchester United

What is the story?

According to a report from BBC Sport, Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is likely to remain at the club despite being heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United no.9 Romelu Lukaku has been linked with the Italian giants ever since he expressed his desire to play in the Serie A.

A few months ago in a press conference, Lukaku heaped praised on Inter's newly-appointed boss Antonio Conte, calling him "the best manager in the world."

He said to the reporters:

"It’s good to see Conte joined Inter, for me he is the best manager in the world

"I’ve already taken a decision about the future but I can’t reveal it because I have a contract with Manchester United and because I respect the club.'

"I am a big fan of Serie A, who knows me is aware that I wanted to play in the Premier League and that I also want to play in Serie A.

Thereafter, Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello was spotted in Milan where he had to face numerous questions regarding his client's future. Pastorello said,

"Lukaku is a dream, a difficult one to make happen as such, but I believe nothing is impossible."

Advertisement

Yes, he’s [Lukaku] publicly expressed his plans and desires. We’ll see what happens."

The heart of the matter

If the stories surrounding the club are to be believed, Manchester United want £83.5 million for their star striker, whereas Inter Milan are determined to pay around £70 million to secure Lukaku's services.

As per the report via BBC Sport, the potential deal can force Inter Milan to break Financial Fair Play policies. Hence, they have to sell some players before completing Lukaku's deal.

Lukaku joined United from Everton two years ago and has scored 42 goals from 96 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils. Antonio Conte has been chasing the Belgian star for a while now, but it seems like they might be forced to give up their interest in the 26-year-old.

What is next?

The Lukaku transfer saga is getting interesting day by day. It remains to be seen how Inter Milan wrap up the deal for Romelu Lukaku, or if they chase alternate targets if United don't budge from their demands.