Manchester United Transfer News: Marcos Rojo given permission to join Estudiantes on loan

Marcos Rojo could be set to make a return to his boyhood club, Estudiantes, this month

Manchester United are prepared to allow Marcos Rojo to join Argentine outfit Estudiantes in a loan deal for the remainder of the season, Sky Sports has reported.

Rojo has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford

The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has not featured for the first team since November. The defender may have been spotted training with his teammates at Carrington on Tuesday, but the return of Eric Bailly from injury is expected to further threaten his place in the Red Devils squad.

The Argentina international missed out on a Deadline Day loan move to Everton in the summer transfer window last year, but has now been offered the opportunity to revive his career at his boyhood club. Estudiantes chairman and former United midfielder, Juan Sebastian Veron, is understood to have assured the player that a move to the club could help him reclaim his place in the national team ahead of the Copa America in the summer.

If the transfer takes place, the Manchester giants will be left with four fit centre-backs as Axel Tuanzebe is yet to return from injury.

United had previously offered Rojo to Sporting Lisbon as part of a potential swop deal for Bruno Fernandes, but his wage demands proved to be a stumbling block. The Portuguese midfielder is scheduled to arrive at Manchester today to complete his medical and finalise his paperwork before his imminent move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are scheduled to face neighbours Manchester City in the League Cup later tonight.

