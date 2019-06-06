×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Napoli prepare €70 million bid for Red Devils striker Lukaku

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Rumors
722   //    06 Jun 2019, 17:24 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

According to reports, Napoli are preparing a €70 million bid for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

In case you didn't know...

Despite enduring a below-par season with Manchester United, Romelu Lukaku has been a subject of interest from a lot of clubs, especially from Italy. The 26-year-old striker is open to a move away from Manchester United in the summer, with Italy being his preferred destination.

We previously reported that Antonio Conte has been very keen to bring the Belgian striker to San Siro after being appointed as the new Inter Milan manager last week. These reports also claimed that Lukaku had agreed to take a pay cut to join the Italian side in the summer.

The only issue with any potential deal was United's valuation of the striker; the Red Devils want around €70 million for Lukaku, while the Nerazzurri are not willing to match that valuation.

The heart of the matter

According to CalcioMercato, Napoli have entered the race to sign Lukaku from the Red Devils. The report claims that Napoli's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli met with the company that manages Lukaku and told them that they are willing to pay €70 million for the Belgian striker and will offer him a contract worth €10 million a season.

Now, Inter Milan are reportedly close to signing Edin Dzeko from AS Roma. This might mean that they are unwilling to match United's valuation and might have cooled their interest in the player. This could be good news for the Gli Azzurri.

What's next?

Napoli's willingness to match Manchester United's €70 million valuation of the striker makes them favourites to land the player. If the Belgian agrees to personal terms with the Italian club, this deal could well and truly happen. Time will tell whether this deal goes through.





Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Napoli Football Romelu Lukaku EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Napoli Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: The Red Devils' €110M bid for top defender rejected
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United prepare huge bid for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: The Red Devils have identified alternatives to Kalidou Koulibaly
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer will be given £200 million to spend this summer, Manchester United prepare £84 million bid for Kalidou Koulibaly and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 5, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils dealt blow as top target's manager confirms "He will stay"
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils identify Bundesliga striker as the replacement of Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
3 midfielders that Manchester United should sign
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United won't sign Kalidou Koulibaly
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer news: Price is an issue in top defender chase
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make €40 million offer for Lyon star
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us