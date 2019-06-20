Manchester United transfer news: Paul Pogba to rejoin Juventus

Paul Pogba- Manchester United

What is the story?

According to the reports from Sky Italia, Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba would prefer to rejoin Juventus over a move to Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Although Paul Pogba was United's highest goal scorer and the top assist provider last season, it wasn't an extraordinary campaign for the World Cup winner.

Pogba faced a lot of criticism for his inconsistent performances from the club supporters and football pundits last season. Moreover, Zinedine Zidane, who was hired as the manager of Real Madrid for the second time in his managerial career, has been an avid admirer of his compatriot Paul Pogba. Since then, United's superstar has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital.

In an interview, Paul Pogba made it clear that he is looking for 'a new challenge' by saying,

“Like you said, there is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well.

“For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well ... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

There were a few reports In the market where it was claimed that Juventus are also keeping their eyes In the situation. Pogba joined United from Juventus back in 2016. However, as per the report from Sky Sports, United are determined to keep the French superstar at Old Trafford.

The heart of the matter

Fresh reports from Sky Italia have claimed that the 26-year-old midfielder is in negotiations to join his former club. It has been also claimed that Juventus' star right-back Joao Cancelo, who is likely to leave this summer, could be a part of the deal.

Adrien Rabiot and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have been on the radar of Juventus' newly appointed manager Maurizio Sarri. As Real Madrid have already spent over £250million in this summer transfer window, they have to be conscious about Financial Fair Play policies. Hence, a move to Real Madrid seems to be a difficult one for Paul Pogba.

What is next?

It is expected that Manchester United wouldn't consider any offer of less than £150million. So, as per the current news, Juventus have become the favourites to land the superstar. It is too early to rule out a potential move to Real Madrid, though.