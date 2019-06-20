×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United transfer news: Paul Pogba to rejoin Juventus 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
274   //    20 Jun 2019, 06:35 IST

Paul Pogba- Manchester United
Paul Pogba- Manchester United

What is the story?

According to the reports from Sky Italia, Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba would prefer to rejoin Juventus over a move to Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Although Paul Pogba was United's highest goal scorer and the top assist provider last season, it wasn't an extraordinary campaign for the World Cup winner.

Pogba faced a lot of criticism for his inconsistent performances from the club supporters and football pundits last season. Moreover, Zinedine Zidane, who was hired as the manager of Real Madrid for the second time in his managerial career, has been an avid admirer of his compatriot Paul Pogba. Since then, United's superstar has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital.

In an interview, Paul Pogba made it clear that he is looking for 'a new challenge' by saying,

“Like you said, there is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well.
“For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.
“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well ... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

There were a few reports In the market where it was claimed that Juventus are also keeping their eyes In the situation. Pogba joined United from Juventus back in 2016. However, as per the report from Sky Sports, United are determined to keep the French superstar at Old Trafford.

The heart of the matter

Fresh reports from Sky Italia have claimed that the 26-year-old midfielder is in negotiations to join his former club. It has been also claimed that Juventus' star right-back Joao Cancelo, who is likely to leave this summer, could be a part of the deal.

Advertisement

Adrien Rabiot and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have been on the radar of Juventus' newly appointed manager Maurizio Sarri. As Real Madrid have already spent over £250million in this summer transfer window, they have to be conscious about Financial Fair Play policies. Hence, a move to Real Madrid seems to be a difficult one for Paul Pogba.

What is next?

It is expected that Manchester United wouldn't consider any offer of less than £150million. So, as per the current news, Juventus have become the favourites to land the superstar. It is too early to rule out a potential move to Real Madrid, though.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Juventus Football Paul Pogba Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba prefers Juventus return over Real Madrid move 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus Seeking Paul Pogba Return
RELATED STORY
Why Paul Pogba could create history with potential Juventus return this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Reports suggest Paul Pogba to remain with Red Devils
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus keen to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus initiate contact with Paul Pogba's agent
RELATED STORY
Manchester United no longer interested in Matthijs de Ligt, Juventus offer 2 superstars in extraordinary Pogba swap deal and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 26, 2019
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer will be given £200 million to spend this summer, Manchester United prepare £84 million bid for Kalidou Koulibaly and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 5, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo asks Matthijs de Ligt to join Juventus, Fans hopeful of Guardiola's appointment and more Juventus Transfer News: June 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United considering three swap deals, Red Devils learn the price of midfield target, and more Machester United transfer news - 13th May, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us