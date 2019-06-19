×
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils contact Napoli for Elseid Hysaj

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
News
129   //    19 Jun 2019, 17:30 IST

SSC Napoli v Juventus - Serie A
SSC Napoli v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

According to reports, Manchester United have made contact with Napoli for right-back Elseid Hysaj.

In case you didn't know...

Napoli bought Hysaj in the summer of 2015 from Empoli. He joined for a reported fee of €5 million and has thus far made 134 appearances for Gli Azzurri in Serie A.

The Albanian international was a pivotal figure during Maurizio Sarri's reign but this season, he has found himself frequently named on the bench. Under current manager Carlo Ancelotti, the manager preferred Kevin Malcuit especially in the latter half of the season.

Earlier in June, Hysaj had confirmed that he would be seeking a new challenge and could possibly leave the club.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are desperate to bolster their backline after a shambolic defensive record last season. With Antonio Valencia departing the club, United are desperate to strengthen their right-back position.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is said to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-choice right back next season. However, Crystal Palace have rejected United's bids thus far.

The heart of the matter

According to Football Italia, Manchester United have made contact with Napoli for Hysaj. The report claims that the Red Devils are looking for a right-back and currently, they are exploring the possibility of signing the 25-year-old.

The Red Devils are finding it hard to reach an agreement with Crystal Palace over the fee of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, after having their most recent bid rejected. In that case, there is a chance that Hysaj could be a back-up option if United fail to sign Wan-Bissaka.

What's next?

Manchester United are still in talks with Crystal Palace as they try to reach an agreement. Hysaj's contract with the Serie A club is until summer 2021 and just like Wan-Bissaka, he probably will not come cheap.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Napoli Football Elseid Hysaj Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Napoli Transfer News
