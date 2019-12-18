Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils face stiff competition from RB Leipzig for Erling Haaland transfer

RB Salzburg v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United, who have been optimistic about their chances of signing Erling Haaland, are now facing stiff competition from the likes of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, with the two Bundesliga clubs having recently met with the striker's representatives.

Haaland's desire to be a regular starter a key to his next move

The RB Salzburg star has been enjoying scintillating form since his move to the Austrian champions last summer, with 35 direct goal involvements in 22 appearances in all competitions, and has subsequently earned himself a place on the transfer lists of a series of European powerhouses.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked to Manchester United, who were previously believed to be favourites courtesy of the teenager's history with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who handed him his debut at Molde.

However, Salzburg's close relationship with Leipzig through Red Bull could prove to be a barrier in United's pursuit of the striker as business between the two would also mean no release clause problems.

Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche recently confirmed that the German outfit has made an official bid for the striker saying,

"We have shown what we can offer him and which part he could play in our team. It's now up to him."

RB Salzburg v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Haaland wants to be a regular starter at his next club and his decision will heavily depend on the promise of playing time and a great contract.

The in-demand striker held talks with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig earlier this week while his father Alf-Inge is believed to have visited Manchester United's training ground back in November. Solskjaer is also understood to have flown to Austria last Friday for a meeting with the youngster.

With bids from the Red Devils, Juventus, Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund reportedly in place, the young Norwegian is spoilt for choices and will make his decision soon after a discussion with his family and his high-profile agent Mino Raiola.

