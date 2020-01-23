Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils' loan bid for Inter Milan midfielder rejected

The Red Devils have made a loan bid for Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino

Inter Milan have turned down Manchester United's loan bid for Matias Vecino after the two clubs failed to agree on the conditions of the deal, Sky Italy has reported.

Red Devils' search for a midfielder continues

The Red Devils' hunt for midfield reinforcements continues after their intensive negotiations over the signing of Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes came to a standstill in the last few days.

Both clubs were unable to reach an agreement over transfer fees after Sporting increased the midfielder's valuation to €80 million with another €15 million in add-ons. The Manchester giants initially made an offer worth €50 million to bring the Portuguese sensation to Old Trafford only for it to get rejected by the Lions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his entourage have since decided to revise their bid and are now reportedly prepared to part with €55 million and a further €10 million in add-ons to land Fernandes' signature.

According to Sky, United have now attempted to sign Vecino on loan from Inter and have made an initial bid to land the midfielder this month. The offer is understood to have been rejected by the Nerazzurri as their proposed conditions were deemed unsatisfactory by the Serie A giants.

In what could be considered another blow to United, Antonio Conte's side are now in discussions over a possible exchange deal which would see the Uruguayan midfielder sign for Napoli and Brazilian midfielder Allan head in the opposite direction.

Vecino has made 17 appearances for Inter this season during which he scored two goals and provided one assist as the Milan giants continue their race for the Serie A title.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are fifth on the Premier League table after suffering a humbling 2-0 loss to Burnley on Wednesday night.

