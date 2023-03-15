Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane not a priority; Red Devils could sign Denzel Dumfries for £40-50 million, and more - March 14, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg on Thursday (March 16). Erik ten Hag’s team are well placed in the tie after a 4-1 win in the first leg at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane is not a priority for the Red Devils this summer, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit could sign Denzel Dumfries for €40-50 million.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 14, 2023:

Harry Kane not priority for Manchester United

Harry Kane could leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Harry Kane is not a priority for Manchester United this summer, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils are expected to invest in a new No. 9 at the end of the season. Ten Hag has worked wonders since taking charge of the squad last summer. The lack of a clinical striker has hurt his team this season, and the Dutchman wants to address the situation immediately.

It was previously believed that Kane was the preferred choice for Ten Hag ahead of the summer. However, it now appears that the club are wary of the total cost of the 29-year-old, including wages and transfer fees.

Victor Osimhen has emerged as a more attractive option for Manchester United, with the Nigerian also in red-hot form this season. His age also makes him a better long-term option than Kane.

Osimhen has appeared 27 times across competitions for Napoli this season, registering 21 goals and five assists.

Red Devils could sign Denzel Dumfries for £40-50 million

Denzel Dumfries is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United could secure the services of Denzel Dumfries for €40-50 million, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils were interested in the Dutch right-back this January but failed to complete a deal. Ten Hag remains keen to upgrade his options for the position, with neither Diogo Dalot nor Aaron Wan Bissaka managing to convince the manager. Dumfries would be an instant upgrade on the duo and help the team hit a higher level.

Inter Milan could be forced to cash in on the 26-year-old this summer, despite his stellar form for the club this season. The Premier League giants are hoping to make the most of the situation.

Dumfries is under contract with the Nerazzurri till 2025 but could be allowed to leave if his asking price is met. The Dutchman has two goals and six assists in 31 games across competitions for Inter this season.

Ben Jacobs updates on Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has admirers at Old Trafford.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has said that Manchester United were interested in Mohammed Kudus in January but opted not to move for him.

The Ghanaian has been in a rich vein of form for Ajax this season and is generating interest from clubs around Europe. Ten Hag reportedly wants to be reunited with his former player at Old Trafford ahead of the new season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs spoke highly of Kudus.

“Mohammed Kudus is a genuine possibility as well, which shows Manchester United are lining up lots of options. This is normal when you know top players will be tricky to negotiate for and there are a range of other serious suitors,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Manchester United actually looked at Kudus in January, but never advanced anything. Erik ten Hag is a big fan having worked with the Ghanaian at Ajax. We saw at the World Cup just how clinical and intelligent Kudus is. He has a tremendous touch and is very aware of his surroundings. He currently has 18 goals in 35 games for Ajax in all competitions.”

However, Jacobs added that the Red Devils are prioritising a new No. 9 this summer.

“Kudus is one to watch for sure, but ten Hag must first decide if he’s the right positional fit. Kudus has been playing as a forward for Ajax, but actually prefers an attacking midfield role. Although versatility is always welcome, Manchester United’s key priority is an out-and-out striker,” wrote Jacobs.

He added:

“An automatic goalscorer is more important than a flexible playmaker right now. Kudus could be that, but he’s been clear in the past where he wants to play.”

Kudus has 18 goals and five assists from 35 games across competitions this season for the Eredivisie side.

