Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils offering €40 million for Benjamin Pavard; Mason Mount backed for deeper role, and more - August 19, 2023

Manchester United travel to London to lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (August 19) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s team started their new campaign with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are ready to offer €40 million to secure the signature of Bayern Munich midfielder Benjamin Pavard this summer. Elsewhere, Ten Hag has backed midfielder Mason Mount to flourish in a deeper role.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 19, 2023:

Manchester United offering €40 million for Benjamin Pavard

Manchester United have already informed Bayern Munich that they're willing to pay €40 million for Benjamin Pavard, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The French defender is a target for Ten Hag this summer, but the Red Devils want to offload Harry Maguire before they can sanction a move. It was initially believed that the 27-year-old would be available for a lesser fee this year. Interestingly, the Bavarians have hiked their asking price following Inter Milan’s entry in the race.

The Serie A giants, though, have balked at Pavard's valuation. Manchester United, meanwhile, have informed the Bundesliga giants that they have no qualms about matching the player’s price tag.

Mason Mount backed for deeper role

Erik ten Hag is convinced that Mason Mount can flourish in a deeper midfield role at Manchester United.

The Englishman arrived at Old Trafford this summer from Chelsea and has been deployed in a midfield pivot alongside Casemiro by Ten Hag. The 24-year-old has failed to live up to expectations, and there’s an overall belief that Mount could be better utilised in an advanced position.

However, speaking to the press, as cited by Caught Offside, the Dutch manager insisted that Mount would grow into the role with time.

“I think he can (play deeper). Already, we have seen it in pre-season, but it’s what I’ve said, definitely we have to work on many facets of our game but also that facet about midfield and the co-operation, how we have to set it.

"I’m sure we will get it (right), but it’s not coming overnight, and (if) it was easier, then everyone could do it,” said Ten Hag.

Ten Hag is expected to eventually utilise Mount and captain Bruno Fernandes as two No. 8s in midfield.

Bruno Fernandes urges for patience

Bruno Fernandes reckons Manchester United have to take the new season game by game.

The Red Devils have been on an impressive rise under Ten Hag, with their Portuguese magnifico central to their good form. The Dutch manager has made quite a few additions to his roster this summer, further contributing to expectations from the current campaign.

Fernandes told ESPN Brazil that the Premier League giants have to fight for all trophies this season.

“I think that here we always have to fight for the maximum objectives. Ours has to always be to win all the trophies we are included in.

"This has to be there, regardless of whether we are capable or as good as the others. We have to realise that we are one club that deserves it and that, as history says, has to be among the possible candidates,” said Fernandes.

He continued:

“In my opinion, we have to think about it game by game. Understand that we need to win our games, not worry about the result of others, and in the end, do the math and see if it was possible.

"We were very competitive last year, and we showed that we are closer not to others, but to what we want and aspire to be. Now it’s up to us to show that last year was a little bit of what we can still be and improve.”

The Portuguese has been selected as the new captain this summer, replacing Harry Maguire.