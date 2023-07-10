Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils plotting £50 million Rasmus Hojlund deal; Axel Disasi wants Old Trafford move, and more - July 10, 2023

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last season and also won the EFL Cup. Erik ten Hag even took his team to the FA Cup final but came up short against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are plotting a £50 million deal for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. Elsewhere, Monaco defender Axel Disasi is ready to move to Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 10, 2023:

Manchester United plotting £50 million Rasmus Hojlund deal

Rasmus Hojlund is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are likely to offer £50 million for Rasmus Hojlund, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Danish striker exploded into the scene at Atalanta last season and is wanted at Old Trafford. Ten Hag is looking to add a new No. 9 to his squad and has his eyes on Hojlund.

Jones told Give Me Sport that Amad Diallo or Mason Greenwood could move to Atalanta as part of the deal.

"United have a determination to find middle ground with Atalanta over the value of Hojlund, and they think it will be helped by the fact the player wants to join them.

"It’s totally understandable that Atalanta would play hardball in a moment like this, but United are going to be content around the £50million price point and think that is fair," said Jones.

He continued:

"It has been mooted that a United player ends up heading the other way, not as a swap deal strictly speaking, but to help smooth this transaction and to help Atalanta.

"Amad Diallo and Mason Greenwood are two of the names mentioned in that sense, but first and foremost, United have to strike a deal on the fee."

Jones added that the Red Devils have to spend cautiously this summer and backs Hojlund to flourish under Ten Hag.

"We know they are working on a tight budget - even at £50million for Hojlund, they will be stretching that if they also add Andre Onana to the signing of Mason Mount, as is now expected," said Jones.

He concluded:

"I don’t know how much this changes for United in terms of becoming immediate challengers in the Premier League again, but it’s obvious they need bodies and the thought process with Hojlund is that he has a very bright future and can emerge in Ten Hag’s style while they wait to see if they are in a position to sign an elite, proven No 9 a little further down the road."

Manchester United would ideally prefer to sign Harry Kane, but Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to let him join a Premier League club.

Axel Disasi wants Old Trafford move

Axel Disasi has admirers at Old Trafford

Axel Disasi is willing to join Manchester United this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are keen to upgrade their backline this summer and had previously identified Napoli’s Kim Min-jae as a target. However, with the South Korean likely to join Bayern Munich, Ten Hag has turned to Disasi.

The French defender has caught the eye with Monaco recently and could be available this year. Romano told Give Me Sport that Manchester United have already spoken to the player's camp.

"I will keep the name of Axel Disasi in the list. They spoke to the player's side, and the player would be really excited to join Manchester United. Disasi is a player they like," said Romano.

Disasi could be a long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez at the heart of Ten Hag's defence.

Red Devils willing to send Amad Diallo out on loan

Amad Diallo could head out on loan again

Manchester United are willing to send Amad Diallo out on loan this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Ivorian forward joined the Red Devils from Atalanta with a huge reputation but has failed to find his feet at Old Trafford. He has struggled to break into the first team and spent last season on loan to Sunderland.

The 20-year-old was quite impressive with the Black Cats, who would prefer to have him back for a second stint. Amad has returned to Manchester United this summer and will be a part of the pre-season tour. However, given the intense competition for places under Ten Hag, he's not guaranteed first team action next campaign.

The player's contract with the club runs till 2025, and the Red Devils are likely to take a decision on his future in the coming days. However, all signs indicate that the Premier League giants are open to letting him leave on loan amid interest from multiple clubs in England.

Poll : 0 votes