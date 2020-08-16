Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils set to battle Chelsea for French star, Atletico ace still on club's radar, and more — 16th August 2020

Manchester United prepare to go toe-to-toe with UEFA Europa League specialists Sevilla in the semi-finals of the competition. Irrespective of the result of this high-profile clash, the Red Devils are set to ring in the changes in their squad in the summer window ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already sent a clear message to the board saying that Manchester United need to spend money to compete with other top clubs in Europe. On that note, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United transfer stories.

Manchester United to battle Chelsea for Badiashile

Both Manchester United and Chelsea are on the lookout for centre-backs this summer to bolster their defensive ranks. It is now being reported that the Red Devils lead the race to sign Benoit Badiashile of AS Monaco this summer, but face competition from Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen, and other European clubs, as per Le10 Sport.

The towering Frenchman has caught the eye of several clubs due to his stature, ability both on the ball and in the air, and the fact that he's just 19 years old. Badiashile renewed his contract at the start of the year with Monaco, and the principality club hope to receive a figure of around €30m for their French star.

Red Devils still keen on Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly in action for Napoli

Kalidou Koulibaly is not an unfamiliar name to Manchester United by any means. The English record champions chased the Senegalese defender for over two summers, only to give up on their pursuit in favour of signing Harry Maguire. However, reports have now claimed that United are still interested in signing the Napoli superstar to partner the Englishman.

Manchester City are said to be the most interested club in Koulibaly's services, given the terrible defensive struggles they've had to endure this year. The report also states that Manchester United, should they want to sign the 29-year-old, must part ways with the likes of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, and Marcos Rojo to seal his signature. All three players have had little to no part to play in the 2019/20 campaign for United.

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez on United's radar

Manchester United have long admired Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez, one of the most complete midfielders in LaLiga Santander, but have not made a move for the Spaniard. However, that could all change after Los Rojiblancos' exit from the Champions League as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are said to be plotting a bid for him.

5 - Only Antoine Griezmann (6) has scored more goals in the Champions League knockout phase for Atlético Madrid than Saúl Ñíguez (5). Opener. pic.twitter.com/dJSCPF5Gpm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 18, 2020

Reports have suggested that Manchester United are still interested in bringing in the £70m-rated star to revamp their midfield this summer. The Times have already reported that the likes of Andreas Pereira are set to be moved on elsewhere by the club, and potential sales can further raise the optimism of signing a player such as Saul. The story also adds that United are still considering Donny van de Beek of Ajax as another option to strengthen their midfield.

United academy graduate Chong leaves on loan

Manchester United academy product Tahith Chong has been cleared to join Werder Bremen on a 10-month loan deal. The Dutch winger signed a new contract with the club which would see him remain at Old Trafford until 2022 at the least, but a lack of playing time meant that a loan deal was always going to be an ideal solution.

ℹ️ Although the final terms of his move are yet to be agreed, Tahith Chong has been given permission to train with the club and will therefore join this morning's session. @TahithC #werder pic.twitter.com/dcEWcEaNfH — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) August 16, 2020

Werder have announced that Chong has joined up with his new teammates for Sunday's training session in Germany, although there are a few minor details left to be sorted out. A majority of the Red Devils starlet's salary will be paid by the Bundesliga club as part of the deal.