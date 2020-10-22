Manchester United vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United players will have spring in their steps as they host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils registered a sensational win against Paris Saint-Germain in their UEFA Champions League campaign opener on the back of a 4-1 win against Newcastle United and look to have finally woken up from an early-season slump.

Chelsea, on the other hand, come to Old Trafford on the back of successive draws - a 3-3 chaotic affair with Southampton followed up with a goalless draw against Sevilla in midweek. Frank Lampard's side has played a game more than Manchester United and cannot afford to falter here.

Back-to-back away wins ✅



Let's keep up the momentum, Reds 🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/B3n8aeN6FX — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 21, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got the better of Frank Lampard on three occasions before the Chelsea manager was able to pull one back in the FA Cup semi-final last season. It is difficult to gauge what the Red Devils are prepared to do in a game as their reactionary approach has borne fruit more often than the pro-active one.

This is the reason why Paris Saint-Germain struggled against Manchester United. As for Chelsea, Frank Lampard will need to figure out whether he wants his team to go all in or rather suffocate and frustrate United and then hit them when their tanks run low.

Chelsea's new high-profile signings are yet to convince us while Donny van de Beek's presence has been telling so far though he has been used sparingly. Alex Telles was impressive against Paris Saint-Germain and we could finally see Edinson Cavani in a red shirt on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Manchester United and Chelsea have met 56 times in the Premier League up until now. Chelsea have a narrow advantage with 18 wins. Manchester United currently have 17. A total of 21 games have ended in draws.

Advertisement

Manchester United won both their Premier League fixtures against Chelsea last season. They won the first game 4-0 and later recorded a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Chelsea form guide: D-L-W-D-D

Manchester United vs Chelsea Team News

Anthony Martial will miss this game as well after picking up a straight-red against Tottenham Hotspur right before the international break. Eric Bailly is sidelined for four weeks after suffering an injury while on international duty.

Manchester United were without Harry Maguire for their game against Paris Saint-Germain. It is unclear whether he is set for a return. But going by how effective a back three of Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe and Luke Shaw was against a deadly PSG attack, Solskjaer is likely to stick with them.

Since Anthony Martial will not be playing, there is every chance that we'll see Edinson Cavani play for Manchester United for the first time. Alex Telles is also likely to start.

Injuries: Eric Bailly

Doubtful: Harry Maguire

Suspensions: Anthony Martial

Jorginho has taken on extra work as Thiago Silva’s English teacher to help the Brazilian superstar settle in at Chelsea.

Brazil-born Italian Jorginho also acts as unofficial translator in the dressing room — and it is helping the team iron out defensive woes. pic.twitter.com/GNJh95cHZH — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) October 22, 2020

Advertisement

Chelsea have no injury concerns and Frank Lampard is confident that Thiago Silva will return to the fray after being sidelined with a knock he suffered against Sevilla.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Manchester United vs Chelsea Predicted Lineups

Manchester United predicted XI (3-5-2): David de Gea, Axel Tuanzebe, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay, Fred, Alex Telles, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani

Chelsea predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kepa, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Timo Werner

Manchester United vs Chelsea Prediction

This one is all set to be an intensely contested encounter between two teams that have enjoyed getting the better of one another over the last couple of decades.

If Manchester United can kick on from where they left off in that game against Paris Saint-Germain, they could prove to be too hot to handle for Chelsea.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea