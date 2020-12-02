Manchester United vs PSG Combined XI | UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United are set to host French champions Paris Saint-Germain in a high-profile UEFA Champions League encounter at Old Trafford.The Red Devils were far from being the favourites to progress to the next stage of the tournament heading into the UCL campaign, given that they were up against the semi-finalists and the finalists of the previous edition. However, United took Group H by storm and won three out of their four games, including a devastating 5-0 demolition of RB Leipzig and a 2-1 win away at Paris.

PSG's last two home defeats in the #UCL have come against Manchester United. 😬 https://t.co/4vbh7ZkY7T — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 20, 2020

While Solskjaer's men need just a point or more to seal qualification to the Round of 16, PSG need a bit more than that after a challenging start. The Parisiens have recorded two wins and as many losses so far and are in dire need of three points from their clash at Old Trafford.

Ahead of their trip to Manchester, here, we take a look at the best combined XI from both sides. Only players available for the clash will be considered, ruling out the likes of Mauro Icardi, Luke Shaw and other injured stars.

Goalkeeper

Keylor Navas

PSG keeper Keylor Navas

Costa Rican veteran Keylor Navas has enjoyed a stellar time in Paris since his move from the Spanish capital last year. The former Real Madrid keeper has had a significant impact on PSG's backline, and considering that the goalkeeper spot is one that they've often struggled with in the past, it's been a superb piece of business for the Qatar-backed club.

After helping fire his side to the finals of the UCL last year with a string of memorable displays, Navas has continued his fine form this year with a superb start to the season. The 33-year-old has managed six clean sheets in his eight starts in Ligue 1 so far, and recorded a further two shutouts in four UCL appearances. Navas also boasts a league-high save percentage of 85% this year.

He will be vital to stopping Manchester United's in-form attackers at Old Trafford as PSG look to register a crucial win.

