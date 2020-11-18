Manchester United: Weekly wages of first-team stars revealed | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United are among the crème de la crème of club football in the world. The Red Devils, despite their recent struggles, have experienced unprecedented success over the years and continue to be a force to be reckoned with. Manchester United have won 20 League titles, the most in the country, which also includes 13 in the Premier League era.

United also have 12 FA Cups, five League Cups and a record 21 Community Shields. Apart from their domestic success, the Red Devils have won three UEFA Champions League, one European Cup and one UEFA Europa League title. Last season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer guided Manchester United to third in the Premier League as the Red Devils continue to strive to reclaim their top spot in the country and in Europe.

Manchester United: Weekly wages of first-team stars

It is only fair that a club with the stature of Manchester United is home to some of the best players in the world. The Red Devils have a fairly hefty wage bill to attend to, and the salaries earned by some of their players are sure to raise a few eyebrows. Today, we take a look at the weekly wages of the first-team stars at Old Trafford.

#24 Scott McTominay | Midfielder | £10,000 per week

Scott McTominay

The Manchester United midfielder had found game-time hard to come by in the tail end of last season. However, Scott McTominay continues to be an important part of Solskjaer’s plans and has been the Norwegian’s go-to man on many occasions.

After their defensive woes at the start of the new season, Solskjaer had turned to McTominay to inject some steel into the Manchester United midfield. And the Scottish midfielder has not disappointed whenever he has been on the field.

McTominay currently earns a modest wage of £10,000 per week; this year, he put pen to paper on a new deal that expires in June 2025. However, the 23-year-old could be deserving of a raise if he continues to perform well.

#23 Mason Greenwood | Forward | £35,000 per week

Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of extraordinary. The Englishman impressed in his first full season with Manchester United in 2019-20, making 49 appearances and scoring 17 goals. For the record, he only turned 19 this October.

Regardless of the speculations around his lifestyle, Greenwood is among the brightest stars of the next generation at Old Trafford. Solskjaer has time and again said that the teenager is the best finisher at the club at the moment, and the sky is indeed the limit for what the Englishman could achieve at Manchester United.

Greenwood currently earns £35,000 per week and is under contract with the club till June 2023. However, one would imagine that given his blistering form last season, an extension – and a raise – could be just around the corner for Greenwood.

Mason Greenwood has



✅ Scored 10 Premier League goals

✅ Scored 5 Europa League goals

✅ Scored in the Champions League

✅ Scored in the FA Cup

✅ Scored in the Carabao Cup

✅ Been capped for England



He's only 19... pic.twitter.com/vUcofCsyIQ — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 10, 2020

#22 Daniel James | Winger | £45,000 per week

Daniel James

Daniel James exploded into the scene last season, scoring on his debut for Manchester United at Old Trafford and enduring fans with his speed and goals in his first month. Sadly, the Welshman has experienced a goal drought since and finished the season with four goals, even though he racked up 46 appearances for the Red Devils.

However, there’s no denying that James has a long career ahead of him, and at just 23 years of age, he will have plenty of time to improve. James currently earns £45,000 per week at Manchester United, and his present contract with the club extends till June 2024.

#21 Sergio Romero | Goalkeeper | £70,000 per week

Sergio Romero

The situation with Sergio Romero at Manchester United is not ideal. The Argentinean not a part of the club's Premier League as well as UEFA Champions League squads this season.

Nevertheless, Romero has served the club well over the years, always performing impressively whenever he was called up. He has been a more than capable deputy to David De Gea, but the recent emergence of Dean Henderson has hurt his chances.

Sergio Romero has kept 12 more clean sheets for Manchester United than he has conceded goals across all competitions. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qv6O46XvH0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 5, 2020

The Argentinean was pivotal to Manchester United’s Europa League triumph in the 2016-17 season but finds himself close to an exit from the club now. However, Romero still earns a decent salary of £70,000 per week and is under contract with the club till the end of this season.

#20 Phil Jones | Defender | £75,000 per week

Phil Jones

Phil Jones arrived at Manchester United with a lot of promise but never really lived up to them. He was supposed to be a part of the next great defensive partnership at Old Trafford, but those hopes have long dried up.

Jones is now among the deadwood at the club, with the Red Devils desperate to offload him. That is a sad decline for a player who broke into the Blackburn Rovers first team with so much promise.

The Englishman did appear eight times for Manchester United last season and even scored a goal. Jones signed a new deal in February 2019 which ties him to the club till June 2023. He is currently on a weekly salary of £75,000.

#19 Marcos Rojo | Defender | £80,000 per week

Marcos Rojo

Marcos Rojo is another player Manchester United are struggling to sell. The Argentinean, however, has been included in the club's 25-man Premier League squad, which means that Solskjaer sees him as a backup option.

Rojo has played 122 games for the Red Devils since joining the club in the summer of 2014. But he could manage only nine appearances in the first half of last season before spending the second half on loan at his boyhood club Estudiantes.

The Argentinean international, who is yet to appear in Manchester United colours this season, currently earns £80,000 per week at the club. Rojo is contracted with Manchester United till the end of this season.