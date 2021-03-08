Marseille vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another important clash this week as Marseille take on Rennes at the Stade Velodrome on Wednesday. Both teams have struggled to impose themselves this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Marseille are in eighth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have overcome turmoil over the past few months. The French giants have appointed Jorge Sampaoli as their new manager and the Argentine is set to take charge of the team for the first time this week.

Rennes have had their own problems to account for this season and are in 10th place in the league table. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Lyon over the weekend and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Marseille vs Rennes Head-to-Head

Marseille have a good record against Rennes and have won 19 games out of a total of 44 matches played between the two teams. Rennes have managed only 14 victories against Marseille and will have to take it up a notch in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Rennes. Marseille were unable to impress on the day and will need to pull off a better result this week.

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-D-W-D

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-L-D

Marseille vs Rennes Team News

Marseille need to win this game

Marseille

Jordan Amavi is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Hiroki Sakai and Alvaro Gonzalez have served their suspensions and will be available against Rennes this week.

Injured: Jordan Amavi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Julien Stephan resigned from his post

Rennes

Rennes are a club in turmoil at the moment and cannot afford to lose their bearings against Marsei. Flavien Tait is injured at the moment and will have to be excluded from the squad for this match.

Injured: Flavien Tait

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille vs Rennes Predicted XI

Marseille Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Mandanda; Hiroki Sakai, Duje Caleta-Car, Alvaro Gonzalez, Pol Lirola; Olivier Ntcham, Boubacar Kamara, Papa Gueye; Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Valere Germain, Dimitri Payet

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Romain Salin; Dalbert, Nayef Aguerd, Damien Da Silva, Brandon Soppy; Clement Grenier, Eduardo Camavinga, Benjamin Bourigeaud; Martin Terrier, Jeremy Doku, M'Baye Niang

Marseille vs Rennes Prediction

Marseille's startling slump went from bad to worse over the weekend as the team crashed out of the French Cup against minnows Canet Roussillon. The Ligue 1 giants have been heavily criticised this season and need to salvage the remainder of their campaign.

Rennes have also endured a miserable campaign and will want to make a statement in this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Marseille 2-2 Rennes

