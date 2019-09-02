Matchday 4 Weekend Roundup | Premier League 2019/20

Ume Elvis FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 8 // 02 Sep 2019, 01:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

It was another exhilarating weekend of football in the Premier League, with 20 clubs battling it out for supremacy and points.

The English Premier League is widely regarded as the most thrilling football league in the world owing to its abundance of drama and unpredictability, and matchday 4 of the 28th season of the Premier League was no different, serving up excitement in all 10 match venues.

It was very much mixed results for different clubs, as some big teams dropped unexpected points and are already playing catch up, while others got the job done and would head into the international break full of confidence.

Following the conclusion of all matchday 4 fixtures, we shall be having a recap of all the results from all 10 match venues.

Saturday

Southampton 1-1 Manchester United

(D. James 10' | J. Vestergaard 58')

Southampton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

The weekend started with an early kickoff at St Mary's, as Manchester United travelled to face Southampton.

The Red Devils were smarting from their stalemate with the Wolves last time out and would have sought to get back on track, and they had the perfect start when youngster Daniel James put them ahead with an exquisite strike into the top corner after just 10 minutes.

Advertisement

However, Solskjaer's men failed to build on their early momentum, and let the Saints get into the game, with centre-back Jannik Vestergaard heading a cross from Kevin Danso into the back of the net after the United defence had not dealt with a save by David de Gea.

Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United

(Tammy Abraham 19' 43' | C. Robertson 46', K. Zouma o.g 89')

Chelsea FC v Sheffield United - Premier League

Another top six team that has not found the going easy is Chelsea, as their transfer ban and departure of Eden Hazard means that the squad is at the weakest it has been in years.

They came into the game against Sheffield United off the back of a 3-2 win away to Norwich, and raced into a 2-0 lead, with Tammy Abraham following up his brace last week with another two-goal haul.

The Blades have enjoyed a good return to the top-flight, and had the perfect response to their early setback, with Callum Robinson pulling one back for the visitors right after the break.

For all of their efforts, Chelsea could not find a third goal to kill the game, and they paid the price for this ineffectiveness when Kurt Zouma deflected into his own net with few minutes left of the match.

The result means that Lampard is still yet to taste victory at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea manager, and he would be hoping he can oversee a change in fortune after the international break.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa

(J. Ayew 70')

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa - Premier League

Crystal Palace pulled off their first victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford since 1989 on matchday 2, and finally got their first victory of the season at Selhurst Park when they defeated Aston Villa by a single goal scored by Jordan Ayew in the 70th minute.

The visitors job was made much harder when new signing Mahmoud Trezeguet was sent off for a second bookable offense, but had a perfect equalizer in the 90th minute ruled out after referee Kevin Friend erroneously booked captain Jack Grealish for simulation in the buildup to the goal when in actuality the 24-year-old had been fouled.

Leicester City 3-1 Bournemouth

(J. Vardy 12' 73', Youri Tilemans | 41' C. Wilson 15')

Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Leicester City are one of only three undefeated clubs in the Premier League this season, and they kept up their impressive form with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Bournemouth.

The 2016 champions got into an early lead when Jamie Vardy finished Youri Tielemans' pass, only to see Callum Wilson restore parity just three minutes later.

Four minutes to half-time, Vardy turned provider for Tielemans, before wrapping up proceedings himself with his third goal of the campaign.

Manchester City 4-0 Brighton

(K. De Bruyne 2' Sergio Aguero 42' 55' B. Silva 79')

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

It was very much business as usual for the defending champions on matchday 4, as Manchester City totally decimated Brighton 4-0 at The Etihad.

They were off the block as early as the second minute, with Kevin de Bruyne converting off an assist by David Silva, before a Sergio Aguero brace effectively killed the tie.

A late goal by Bernardo Silva put more sheen on the scoreline to remind everyone that Manchester City mean business once again.

Newcastle United 1-1 Watford

(F. Schar 41' | W. Hughes 2')

Newcastle United v Watford FC - Premier League

Heading into matchday 4, Watford were the only club yet to pick up a point having lost all three of their opening fixtures, but they got off to a perfect start at St James' Park, with Will Hughes putting them ahead as early as the second minute against Newcastle United.

Fabian Schar equalized for the home side to ensure both sides shared the spoils and ease some pressure on manager Steve Bruce.

West Ham United 2-0 Norwich

(S. Haller 24' A. Yarmolenko 56')

West Ham United v Norwich City - Premier League

Norwich finished as winners of the Championship last season, and have posted some impressive displays since their return to the top flight, with Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki catching the eye.

They however fell to their third loss from four matches at the Olympic Stadium, with goals from West Ham's record signing Sebastian Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko (his first goal in over a year) sinking the Cherries to defeat.

Burnley 0-3 Liverpool

(C. Wood o.g 33' S. Mane 37' R. Firmino 80')

Southampton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool rounded up the action on Saturday, as they traveled to Turf Moor to face a resilient Burnley side.

Jurgen Klopp had a record in their sight, as their 3-1 victory over Arsenal on matchday 3 saw them equal their club record of 11 straight victories which was achieved during their title run in 2014.

A deflected goal by Chris Wood off a Trent-Alexander Cross got The Reds on their way, and Sadio Mane doubled their lead four minutes later.

The three points and record were guaranteed in the 80th minute when Roberto Firmino finished beautifully, and the victory returned Liverpool back to the summit of the league, while maintaining their stantus of being the only club with a 100% record across England's top four divisions.

1 / 2 NEXT