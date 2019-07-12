×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Matthijs de Ligt Transfer News: Juventus agree €70m fee for Ajax star

Fambeat
ANALYST
Rumors
679   //    12 Jul 2019, 21:01 IST

Matthijs De Ligt in action
Matthijs De Ligt in action

What's the story?

The Matthijs de Ligt transfer saga is finally set to come to an end, with the Ajax captain closing in on a €70m move to Juventus.

Since the start of the transfer window, the Dutch sensation has been linked to many European giants, but the Serie A champions have stolen the march on their rivals and reportedly won the race for his signature.

In case you didn't know...

De Ligt starred for both club and country last season. The 19-year-old Dutch defender led Ajax to the semifinals of the Champions League and also captained them to a domestic double.

He was also the recipient of the 2018 Golden Boy award and the youngest player to start a game for the Netherlands since 1931.

His immense potential caught the attention of several European clubs, all of whom were lining up for his signature.

The heart of the matter

Last week, de Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola, had confirmed that his client had reached an agreement with Juventus. Raiola further added that the ball was in Ajax's court.

"Agreements have been made with Matthijs and it is up to Ajax how the club deals with this," Raiola was quoted as saying.

Now, Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf has claimed that the two clubs have agreed on a transfer fee and De Ligt will become a Juventus player shortly. He further added that the deal is all but done, with only the paperwork required to be filled out.

What's next?

The long drawn-out saga seems to be coming to a close and De Ligt is set to arrive in Turin shortly. It would be interesting to see how the young defender adapts to life in Italy and whether he can cement his spot in the Juventus defence.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Ajax Football Matthijs de Ligt Football Transfer News Juventus Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Advertisement
Juventus Transfer News: 'De Ligt has agreed personal terms with Juve,' says Raiola
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: The Old Lady has reportedly agreed personal terms with Matthijs de Ligt
RELATED STORY
Juventus closing in on a €70m deal for Matthijs de Ligt, Details of Cristiano Ronaldo's meeting with Maurizio Sarri revealed and more Juventus Transfer News: June 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri reportedly win De Ligt race
RELATED STORY
Report: Juventus looking to hijack Barcelona top transfer target
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus make huge offer for Matthijs de Ligt amid interest from Barcelona and Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Juventus news: 'I always wanted to be Cristiano Ronaldo, I had his football shirt', says Matthijs de Ligt
RELATED STORY
La Liga Rumours: Barcelona agree €75m fee with Ajax for Matthijs de Ligt
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Matthijs de Ligt reveals the Portuguese skipper urged him to join Juventus after the UEFA Nations League final
RELATED STORY
Barcelona offer €75 M plus bonuses to hijack Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, Pep Guardiola phones Juventus to enquire over a star defender and more, 5 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us