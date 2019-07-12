Matthijs de Ligt Transfer News: Juventus agree €70m fee for Ajax star

Matthijs De Ligt in action

What's the story?

The Matthijs de Ligt transfer saga is finally set to come to an end, with the Ajax captain closing in on a €70m move to Juventus.

Since the start of the transfer window, the Dutch sensation has been linked to many European giants, but the Serie A champions have stolen the march on their rivals and reportedly won the race for his signature.

In case you didn't know...

De Ligt starred for both club and country last season. The 19-year-old Dutch defender led Ajax to the semifinals of the Champions League and also captained them to a domestic double.

He was also the recipient of the 2018 Golden Boy award and the youngest player to start a game for the Netherlands since 1931.

His immense potential caught the attention of several European clubs, all of whom were lining up for his signature.

The heart of the matter

Last week, de Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola, had confirmed that his client had reached an agreement with Juventus. Raiola further added that the ball was in Ajax's court.

"Agreements have been made with Matthijs and it is up to Ajax how the club deals with this," Raiola was quoted as saying.

Now, Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf has claimed that the two clubs have agreed on a transfer fee and De Ligt will become a Juventus player shortly. He further added that the deal is all but done, with only the paperwork required to be filled out.

What's next?

The long drawn-out saga seems to be coming to a close and De Ligt is set to arrive in Turin shortly. It would be interesting to see how the young defender adapts to life in Italy and whether he can cement his spot in the Juventus defence.