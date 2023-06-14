Mauricio Pochettino ready to let go of star defender as he is not a part of his plans - Reports

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly willing to let go of Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, considering him surplus to requirements.

As such, the Blues could be open to cashing-in on the highly experienced 31-year-old centre-back, after just one season at Stamford Bridge.

Recall that Koulibaly was among a handful of players brought in by the club, last summer, during a massive recruitment under new owner Todd Boehly.

The Blues splashed out a transfer fee in the region of £33 million to secure the services of the Senegalese defender from Italian giants Napoli.

Despite the huge expectations that surrounded his move to west London, Koulibaly never really lived up to his full potentials during the just concluded 2022-23 football campaign.

He ended up making a combined total of 32 appearances for the Blues across all collections last season, scoring two Premier League goals in the process.

The arrival of Argentine tactican Pochettino at Stamford Bridge seems to now possibly be the end of Koulibaly's career at Chelsea. The 52-year manager doesn't consider him part of his plans for next season.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese is currently attracting interest from far away Asia, with the PIF believed to be keen on bringing him to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Koulibaly could possibly join a growing list of renowned football stars who have ditched Europe to move to Saudi Arabia.

Notable names include the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and fellow Blues teammate N'Golo Kante are on the verge of signing for Al Ittihad, according to Fabrizo Romano.

Other reports also suggests that Chelsea could use Koulibaly as a makeweight to sign Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana this summer. The Nerazzurris are reportedly demanding a hefty sum to part ways with their goalkeeper.

What are Mauricio Pochettino's options in defense should Kalidou Koulibaly leave this summer

The Chelsea head coach doesn't consider Koulibaly as part of his plans next season

The Argentine still has a robust squad to work with a Chelsea next season despite a potential massive clear-out which is expected to happen this summer.

One of the players who is currently been toured to leave Senegalese defender Koulibaly, with Pochettino not considering him as part of his plans.

Meanwhile, the likely departure of Koulibaly wouldn't in any way leave Pochettino with lack of options especially in central-defense next season.

The Argentine tactician still has at his disposal the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah to select from.

There is also the option of returning on-loan youngster Levi Colwill who had an impressive 2022-23 football campaign at fellow Premier League club Brighton.

