Chelsea willing to offer 2 players who cost £130 million together in attempt to sign Andre Onana: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly willing to offer Inter Milan Romelu Lukaku and Kalidou Koulibaly in exchange for goalkeeper Andre Onana.

As per The Sun (via Football365), the Blues are intent on signing Onana this summer. One of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy is expected to leave and the club are looking for a replacement.

Inter Milan, however, rejected an initial offer worth £34 million for the Cameroon international. The west London side are now looking to offer the Italian side two players in exchange for Onana - Romelu Lukaku and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Chelsea signed Lukaku for around £97 million from Inter Milan in the summer of 2021. However, after a spell of just 15 goals in 44 games, he was sent on a season-long loan back to the Italian side. Plagued with injuries, Lukaku scored 14 goals in 37 games for Inter this season.

Koulibaly, meanwhile, joined the Blues from Napoli last summer for £33 million. He had a disappointing season, keeping 11 clean sheets in 32 games across competitions.

As per The Sun, Chelsea are willing to let go of both players to sign Onana. While Inter aren't keen on making Lukaku's move permanent, they could be tempted by Koulibaly. The Senegalese defender could be a good replacement for the departing Milan Skriniar, who is set to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Onana, meanwhile, had an excellent campaign with Inter, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions. His reflexes and ball-playing ability have earned praise from fans and pundits alike.

Inter Milan president on Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku's future

Romelu Lukaku scored three goals and provided one assist for Inter Milan in eight UEFA Champions League appearances in the 2022-23 season. However, he had a poor night in the final against Manchester City on June 10.

The Belgian striker replaced Edin Dzeko in the 57th minute. He won just two of his five duels, completed just three passes, and missed a huge chance as Inter lost 1-0.

After the game, club president Steven Zhang provided an update on Lukaku's future (via GOAL):

"Romelu loves Inter, that’s very clear. He’s a great guy but he’s under contract at Chelsea. We have to wait and speak to Chelsea to make Lukaku’s future clear."

While it has been a disappointing two years for Lukaku, he did help Inter Milan win the Serie A title in the 2020-21 season. He scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists in 36 league games that season.

