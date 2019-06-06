Mbappe and 3 other stars who admit their desire to leave in this summer transfer window

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

The 2019 summer transfer window is already open for the Premier League clubs, after the clubs voted to move the transfer deadline forward two years ago. Ligue 1 will open its transfer window on June 16, while La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A clubs can start registering new players on July 1.

It is the time of the calendar for the clubs to bolster their squads, and for the players to make decisions for their future. Players usually pretty coy when it comes to their future -- but occasionally certain players make it clear to the public they want to move on.

These are five top footballers who have been open they are looking for a move away from their current clubs.

RCD Espanyol v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

#1 Antoine Griezmann

Less than a year after signing a contract extension until 2023, Griezmann made a shocking announcement he will be leaving at the end of the season in a video posted on Twitter.

The 28-year-old said, “It’s been an incredible five years. Thank you for everything. I wanted to tell the fans who have always given me a lot of love that I have taken the decision to leave, to see other things, to have other challenges.”

Barcelona have been tipped to be the destination for the French international, but latest reports suggest that his transfer to the Catalan side could be dropped. Manchester United are also said to be monitoring the situation.

Questioned about his future after France’s friendly with Bolivia, he said: “I don’t know when my future will be resolved. It is a good question, but everything will come in its time.”

