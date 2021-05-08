MCI vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Premier League Match - May 8th, 2021

The Premier League features another big-six clash this weekend as Chelsea take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Manchester City are within touching distance of yet another league title and will be intent on securing a victory in this fixture.

Chelsea have been a resurgent force under Thomas Tuchel this season and should be able to manage a top-four finish in the Premier League. The Blues have also booked a place in the UEFA Champions League final and are riding high on confidence at the moment.

At the end of a week in which Mason Mount and Phil Foden left an indelible mark on Champions League semi-finals, Chelsea visit Man City with hype building around England’s two best youngsters. Just don’t frame it as Lampard-Gerrard for Gen Z | @alansmith90 https://t.co/YGvkDX4Lud — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) May 8, 2021

Manchester City have enjoyed an exceptional Premier League season under Pep Guardiola and are well on their way to another league crown. The Cityzens stunned Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week and are virtually unstoppable in full flow.

Squads to choose from

Manchester City (MCI)

Ederson, Zack Steffen; Benjamin Mendy, Joao Cancelo, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte; Rodri, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero

Chelsea (CHE)

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso, Emerson Palmieri; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin, Jorginho; Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud

Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City (MCI)

Ederson; Benjamin Mendy, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez; Sergio Aguero

Chelsea (CHE)

Edouard Mendy; Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma; Marcos Alonso, Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

Match Details

Match: Manchester City (MCI) vs Chelsea (CHE), Premier League

Date: 8th May 2021 at 10 PM IST

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Manchester City (MCI) vs Chelsea (CHE) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Timo Werner has shown tremendous improvement under Thomas Tuchel this season and his pace on the counter can hold him in good stead against Manchester City's style of play.

Christian Pulisic was benched against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League and will be intent on proving his mettle in this high-profile fixture. Kevin De Bruyne can singlehandedly win matches on his day and is an automatic pick for this side.

Ruben Dias has been a rock in Manchester City's defensive line and can accompany Thiago Silva and a resurgent Antonio Rudiger in this team. Joao Cancelo was rested against Paris Saint-Germain and is likely to return to the starting line-up this weekend.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva; Mason Mount (VC), Kevin De Bruyne (C), Christian Pulisic, Riyad Mahrez; Phil Foden, Timo Werner

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), Vice-captain: Mason Mount (CHE)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Edouard Mendy; Ruben Dias, Benjamin Mendy, Marcos Alonso, Oleksandr Zinchenko; N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Kevin De Bruyne (C), Riyad Mahrez; Sergio Aguero, Phil Foden (VC)

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), Vice-captain: Phil Foden (MCI)

Sergio Aguero scored his first Premier League goal of the season from open play last weekend and is back in Manchester City's plans. The Argentine striker is perfectly capable of producing magical moments and could potentially score the goal that wins his side the title in his last season at the club.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been impressive under Pep Guardiola and could be an alternative to Joao Cancelo this weekend. Phil Foden has also made commendable progress and will likely play a pivotal role against Chelsea.

