Melbourne City vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

The A-League is back in action tomorrow as a strong Melbourne City outfit hosts Adelaide United in a top-six clash that can potentially determine the fortunes of both teams at the business end of the season. Melbourne City is the favourite going into this fixture and will want to consolidate its position in the A-League table with a victory.

Adelaide United is hanging on to the sixth place in the A-League table by the finest of threads and currently has a 2-point lead over Western United. The Adelaide-based outfit has played two extra games, however, and will have to pick up as many points as possible to remain in the top six at the end of the regular A-League season.

Both clubs have balanced squads and will approach this game with a positive mindset. Adelaide United will arguably be more desperate for a victory and will have to come into the game with an offensive approach.

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

As far as head-to-head records are concerned, Adelaide United has a marginal advantage over Melbourne City and has 13 victories from a total of 32 fixtures played between the two sides. Melbourne City has won 11 games and will want to reduce the gap between the two teams tomorrow.

Melbourne City pipped Adelaide United to a 2-1 victory in their previous A-League match-up in October. Adelaide United hit back with a massive 4-0 win only three days later in an FFA Cup tie and will be confident going into this fixture.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-L-W

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: L-W-D-W-D

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Team News

Melbourne City has a potent attack

Melbourne City

Melbourne City has a fully fit squad going into the game against Adelaide United and will be able to make use of its potent attacking combinations to put early pressure on the away side. Scott Jamieson is unavailable for the fixture due to personal reasons.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Scott Jamieson

Adelaide United must win this game

Adelaide United

James Troisi, Kusini Yengi, and Nikola Mileusnic are currently recovering from injuries and will play no part against Melbourne City. Adelaide was not at its best against Sydney last week and will have to do better to pick up a win against Melbourne City.

Injured: James Troisi, Kusini Yengi, Nikola Mileusnic, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: None

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Melbourne City XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Curtis Good, Richard Windbichler, Harrison Delbridge; Florin Berenguer, Joshua Brilliante, Adrian Luna; Craig Noone, Jamie MacLaren, Lachlan Wales

In this week's key battle we focus on an important midfield duel. 💪 #MCYvADL — Melbourne City FC (at 🏡) (@MelbourneCity) August 10, 2020

Adelaide United XI (4-3-3): Paul Izzo; Ryan Kitto, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Riley McGree, Taras Gomulka, Stefan Mauk; Benjamin Halloran, Kristian Ospeth, Lachlan Brook

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Prediction

Melbourne City has enjoyed a stellar season and is only behind table-toppers Sydney FC in the A-League table. Star striker Jamie MacLaren has an excellent record against Adelaide United and will look to get on the scoresheet against the away side.

Adelaide United has to win this fixture to keep its top-six hopes alive this season. While the team's defensive lines were rigid and well-drilled against Sydney last week, the likes of Benjamin Halloran and Kristian Ospeth will have to find their shooting boots to defeated Melbourne City. Adelaide United is desperate for a victory and may well come away from this fixture with three points.

Prediction: Melbourne City 1-2 Adelaide United

