Melbourne City vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Melbourne City are back in action in the A-League this weekend as they take on Perth Glory in an important fixture at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove going into this match.

Perth Glory are currently in 10th place in the A-League standings and need to turn their season around in the next few weeks. The Perth outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against Melbourne Victory last week and will need to make a statement in this fixture.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have six points from their first three games. The Melbourne-based side edged Western United to a 2-1 victory in its previous match and will be confident ahead of this game.

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Perth Glory have an excellent record against Melbourne City and have won 16 games out of a total of 24 matches played between the two sides. Melbourne City have managed only eight victories against Perth Glory and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two A-League sides took place in March last year and ended in an exhilarating 3-2 victory for Melbourne City. Perth Glory were poor on the day and cannot afford a similar performance on Sunday.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-L-W

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-L-W

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Team News

Scott Jamieson is unavailable for this game

Melbourne City

Scott Jamieson served his suspension against Western United last week and is available for this match. Andrew Nabbout is currently recuperating from a hamstring injury and has been ruled out against Perth Glory.

Injured: Andrew Nabbout

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory have a strong squad

Perth Glory

Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik are currently injured for Perth Glory and will be unavailable for this game. Diego Castro is also carrying a knock but might recover in time for this match.

Injured: Christopher Oikonomidis, Osama Malik

Doubtful: Diego Castro

Suspended: None

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Aiden O'Neill, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe

This week's focus...@RichGarcia19 continues his media conference by discussing what the squad has been working on ahead of the City game.

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Bruno Fornaroli, Andy Keogh

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Prediction

Melbourne City have been impressive in the A-League so far but need to be more consistent to move up the table. The likes of Craig Noone and Jamie Maclaren will need to step up to the plate and offer a cutting edge in the final third this weekend.

Perth Glory have talented players in their ranks but will need to form a cohesive unit to stand a chance in this match. Melbourne City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-1 Perth Glory

