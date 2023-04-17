Messi vs Ronaldo: A comprehensive comparison of the footballing giants

Messi vs Ronaldo - an eternal debate that has divided football fans for years. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greatest footballers to have ever played the game, and their rivalry has captivated the world.

Both players have broken countless records, won numerous awards, and inspired millions of fans with their incredible skills and talents on the field.

This article will delve into the debate and compare Messi and Ronaldo in several key areas of the game. From goals and dribbling to assists and physicality, we will analyze the strengths and weaknesses of each player and try to determine who comes out on top.

We will also explore other factors such as shooting, free kicks, and penalties to get a comprehensive view of their skills.

So, sit back and get ready for a deep dive into the world of Messi vs Ronaldo. By the end of this article, you will have a better understanding of these two footballing giants and maybe even have a clearer answer to the question of who is the better player.

Who has scored more goals Messi or Ronaldo?

When it comes to goal-scoring, Ronaldo and Messi have both set the bar incredibly high. Ronaldo has scored 834 career goals, while Messi has scored 805.

However, it's important to note that Ronaldo has played more matches than Messi, so he has had more opportunities to score.

In terms of individual seasons, Messi had the most prolific one in the history of football in the 2011/12 campaign, scoring 73 goals across competitions for Barcelona.

However, Ronaldo has also had several in which he has scored more goals than Messi. For example, in the 2014-2015 season, Ronaldo scored a staggering 61 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid, while Messi scored 58.

Similarly, in the 2010-2011 season, Ronaldo scored 53 goals in all competitions, while Messi scored 53.

Overall, it's difficult to determine a clear winner when it comes to goal-scoring between Ronaldo and Messi. Both players have scored a staggering number of goals, and they continue to push each other to new heights. So, it's a draw.

Who has more assists?

While Ronaldo is better known for his goal-scoring abilities, he is still an impressive assist provider. He has recorded 268 career assists.

However, when it comes to assists, Messi has the edge over Ronaldo. He is a master at creating scoring opportunities for his teammates and has recorded 392 career assists.

Messi has also outperformed Ronaldo in terms of most assists in a single season. In the 2011-2012 season, Messi recorded 32 assists in all competitions for Barcelona, while Ronaldo recorded 23 assists for Real Madrid in the 2014/15 season.

Overall, while both players are incredibly talented in their own right, Messi has proven to be a more effective playmaker and assist provider. So, the winner in terms of assists is Messi.

Who is better at shooting?

When it comes to shots on goal, Ronaldo has consistently made more attempts than Messi. Since the 2009/10 season, Ronaldo has taken a total of 3,494 shots in the league and Champions League, compared to Messi's 2,897 shots.

However, Messi has a higher conversion rate, scoring a goal with every 5.25 shots, while Ronaldo scores with every 6.43 shots. Additionally, Messi gets more of his shots on target, with 47.39% of his attempts finding the mark, compared to Ronaldo's 41.18%.

It's important to note that Ronaldo's ability to produce such a high volume of attempts is impressive in its own right. He also has the edge when it comes to shooting with his weak foot and head.

Therefore, it's difficult to declare a clear winner in this category, as both players excel in different aspects of shooting. Hence, it's a tie.

Who is better at dribbling?

At the start of his career, Ronaldo was known for his skills as a tricky winger, using his speed and technique to run at and beat defenders. However, as he has developed into an inside-forward/striker role, dribbling has become less of a prominent aspect of his gameplay.

Similarly, Messi began his career as a winger, but has since transitioned to a more central role, utilizing his natural Number 10 abilities to become the perfect False 9. As a result, he tends to drop deeper to receive the ball, rather than making runs off the shoulders of the defenders.

Despite this change in position, dribbling still plays a major role in Messi's game, with an impressive 3,060 successful dribbles in the league and Champions League combined since 2003/04, compared to Ronaldo's 1,663.

Thus, it is clear that Messi is the superior dribbler of the two.

Who has better physicality?

When it comes to physicality, Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as the superior player.

Ronaldo has always been known for his impressive physique, which he has maintained throughout his career. He is taller and more muscular than Messi, which gives him an advantage in terms of strength and power.

Ronaldo's physicality allows him to compete more effectively in the air, as well as hold off defenders when he has the ball. He is also able to generate more power in his shots, as evidenced by his impressive free-kicks.

While Messi is no slouch when it comes to physicality, he relies more on his agility and bursts of acceleration to evade defenders.

He is smaller and lighter than Ronaldo, which can make him more difficult to tackle, but that also means that he isn't the ideal candidate to contest crosses into the box.

While it's worth noting that Messi's quickness and agility can be effective in the right circumstances, overall, Ronaldo's superior physicality gives him an edge in certain aspects of the game. So, the winner in terms of physicality is Ronaldo.

Who has a better weak foot?

When it comes to using their weaker foot, Ronaldo is known to be more confident and proficient than Messi.

Ronaldo's right foot is his dominant one, but he is still able to use his left foot effectively, with many of his goals coming from that side. In fact, he has scored over 150 goals with his left foot in his career.

Meanwhile, Messi's right foot is significantly weaker, and he is often seen avoiding using it in crucial situations.

Overall, Ronaldo is considered to be more balanced in his use of both feet, while Messi is known for his exceptional skills with his left foot. So, the winner is Ronaldo.

Who is better at free-kicks?

In the past few years, Messi has emerged as a free-kick specialist, while Ronaldo's proficiency in this area has declined somewhat.

Between 2009 and 2011, Ronaldo scored 21 direct free-kick goals compared to Messi's three. However, Messi has scored 23 free-kick goals to Ronaldo's five between 2017 and 2019.

When considering the all-time career stats, Messi has scored 62 free-kick goals compared to Ronaldo's 60. While this may seem to give Messi the edge, it is worth noting that Ronaldo has a better conversion rate from direct free-kicks.

Overall, a few years ago, Ronaldo was the clear winner in this category. However, Messi's impressive improvement in recent years has enabled him to catch up to Ronaldo and slightly edge him out in this category. So, the winner in terms of free-kicks is Messi.

Who is better at penalties?

When it comes to penalties, Ronaldo has better statistics than Messi, although the difference is not as significant as some people believe.

Messi has often been seen as an unreliable penalty taker in the media, while Ronaldo is considered the ultimate ice-cool penalty king. But the reality is somewhere in the middle.

Throughout his career, excluding shootouts, Ronaldo has scored an impressive 151 penalties (with 29 misses), while Messi has scored 109 penalties (with 31 misses). Ronaldo has an overall penalty conversion rate of 84%, compared to Messi's overall conversion rate of 78%.

In terms of big penalty misses, Messi missed one in the 2016 Copa America final shootout against Chile and the 2012 Champions League semi-final against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's significant penalty misses came in the 2008 Champions League final shootout against Chelsea and the 2012 Champions League semi-final shootout against Bayern Munich.

However, given that Ronaldo has scored more penalties and his superior conversion rate, he is the winner in terms of penalties.

Who has won more individual awards?

No other footballer in history has maintained elite levels for such an extended period as Messi and Ronaldo. Their dominance of the Ballon d'Or award has been unrelenting, with Messi's seven trophies edging Ronaldo's five.

No player in history has won more than three. Without competing against each other for the award over the years, it's possible that one of them could have won it ten or more times.

In terms of UEFA awards, Ronaldo has the advantage with four wins (one UEFA Club Footballer of the Year, two UEFA Best Players in Europe, and one UEFA Men's Player of the Year) compared to Messi's three (one UEFA Club Footballer of the Year and two UEFA Best Players in Europe).

In terms of golden boots, Messi has been the league's top scorer eight times, and has won the European Golden Shoe six times. Ronaldo has finished as the league's top scorer five times (once in the Premier League, once in Serie A, and three times in La Liga), winning four European Golden Shoes in the process.

Ronaldo has also won the Puskas award for the best goal in a calendar year (with two nominations), whereas Messi has been nominated seven times but has yet to win the award.

In terms of international awards, Messi has won the World Cup Golden Ball twice - once in 2014 when he led his team to the final against Germany and again in 2022, when he finally led Argentina to victory against France.

He has also been named Best Player of the Copa America twice and Best Young Player once. So the winner in terms of more individual awards is Messi.

In conclusion:

In conclusion, the Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry is one of the most hotly-debated topics in football history. Both players have achieved incredible success, broken countless records, and have a legion of fans who fiercely defend their favorite player.

While we've touched on some of the key aspects of their rivalry, there are still many more factors to consider, such as their leadership qualities, work rate, and team contributions.

Ultimately, it's difficult to say who is the better player, as they have both dominated the sport in different ways over the years. Perhaps it's fair to say that they are both equally great in their own unique ways, and we should simply appreciate the incredible footballing journey that they've taken us on.

So, whether you're a Messi or Ronaldo fan, or simply a lover of the beautiful game, it's clear that the Messi vs Ronaldo debate will continue to rage on for years to come.

