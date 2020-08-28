Metz vs AS Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Metz is set to host AS Monaco at Stade Saint-Symphorien on Sunday in their next Ligue 1 fixture.

This is the first match of the new season for Metz. The last time Metz played a Ligue 1 match was in March when it won 2-1 against Nimes courtesy of goals from Opa Nguette and John Boye. Lucas Deaux scored the consolation goal for Nimes in the second half.

AS Monaco, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Stade de Reims on Sunday in their first Ligue 1 match of the season. Goals from new summer signing Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile for AS Monaco cancelled out strikes from Boulaye Dia and El Bilal Toure for Stade de Reims.

Metz vs AS Monaco Head-to-Head

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, AS Monaco holds the clear advantage. The team from the principality has won nine games and lost four.

In the most recent fixture between the two sides, Metz beat AS Monaco 3-0. A brace from Habib Diallo and a Renaud Cohade goal secured the win for Metz. AS Monaco had salt rubbed into its wounds when defender Ruben Aguilar was sent off in the first half.

Metz form guide: L-W-W

AS Monaco form guide: D-L-D

Metz vs AS Monaco Team News

Metz manager Vincent Hognon will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Kevin N'Doram, who is out with an injury. There remain doubts over the availability of midfielder Boubacar Traore. Other than those players, Hognon looks to have a full squad to choose from.

Injured: Kevin N'Doram

Doubtful: Boubacar Traore

Suspended: None

AS Monaco's new manager Niko Kovac has no known injury concerns in his squad to deal with.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Metz vs AS Monaco Predicted XI

Metz Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexandre Oukidja, Fabien Centonze, Dylan Bronn, John Boye, Matthieu Udol, Habib Maiga, Farid Boulaya, Vincent Pajot, Thierry Ambrose, Ibrahima Niane, Opa Nguette

AS Monaco Predicted XI (4-3-3): Benjamin Lecomte, Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Fode Ballo-Toure, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Aleksandr Golovin, Gelson Martins, Wissam Ben Yedder, Henry Onyekuru

Metz vs AS Monaco Prediction

Metz manager Vincent Hognon will be relying on the likes of Senegal international Opa Nguette and Ibrahima Niane to provide the goals against AS Monaco. Tottenham Hotspur-linked forward Habib Diallo is expected to leave the club soon, and it will be interesting to see whether he features at all.

Meanwhile, AS Monaco has begun a new project under Niko Kovac. The signing of highly-rated defender Axel Disasi was a step in the right direction. France international Wissam Ben Yedder was in fine goalscoring form last season, and looks set to lead the line this time around as well. The players available to Kovac should comfortably earn him victory against Metz.

Prediction: Metz 1-3 AS Monaco

