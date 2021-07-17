Mexico vs El Salvador prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021 

Mexico and El Salvador will trade tackles at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, with three points on the line in the final matchday of the CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage.

It is a direct knockout game for top spot in Group A. El Salvador currently lead the way with maximum points picked up from two games, while Mexico are two points and one place below.

El Tri come into the game on the back of a convincing 3-0 victory over Guatemala. Rogello Fules scored a brace in the rout, the first of which was his maiden competitive goal for Mexico.

El Salvador secured a 2-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago, with Jairo Henriquez and Walmer Martinez scoring either side of halftime.

Mexico vs El Salvador Head-to-Head

The two nations have met on 38 occasions in the past and Mexico have an overwhelmingly better record with 32 wins to their name. El Salvador have a solitary win, while five previous matches ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came at the group stage of the 2017 Gold Cup. Hedgardo Marin, Elias Hernandez and Orbelin Pineda all got on the scoresheet in a 3-1 victory for the eventual semifinalists.

Mexico form guide: W-D-W-W-D

El Salvador form guide: W-W-L-L-D

Mexico vs El Salvador Team News

Mexico

Mexico have not suffered any other injuries since Hirving Lozano was ruled out of the competition following a serious head injury in their tournament opener.

Injuries: Hirving Lozano

Suspension: None

El Salvador

Defender Romulo Villalobos was initially included in El Salvador's Gold Cup squad but pulled out due to injury.

Injury: Romulo Villalobos

Suspension: None

Mexico vs El Salvador Predicted XI

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfredo Talavera; Luis Rodriguez, Carlos Salcedo, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo; Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Erick Gutierrez; Jesus Corona, Rogelio Funes Mori, Alan Pulido

El Salvador Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mario Gonzalez (GK); Alexander Larin, Ronald Gomez, Eriq Zavaleta, Bryan Tamacas; Jairo Henriquez, Narciso Orellana, Darwin Ceren, Josh Perez; Marvin Monterrosa, Joaquin Rivas

Mexico vs El Salvador Prediction

Mexico are favorites to retain the Gold Cup and, despite starting the tournament slowly, they got right back on track with their victory over Guatamela.

El Salvador have been impressive in their start to the tournament and can take advantage if Mexico fail to perform to expectations. However, we are predicting a comfortable victory for Martino's men.

Prediction: Mexico 2-0 El Salvador

Edited by Peter P