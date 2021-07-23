Mexico vs Honduras prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021

Mexico are set to play Honduras at the State Farm Stadium on Saturday in the quarter-final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Mexico come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Hugo Perez's El Salvador last Sunday. A first-half goal from Tigres UANL right-back Luis Alfonso Rodriguez was enough to secure the win for Gerardo Martino's Mexico.

Honduras, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Felix Sanchez's Qatar on Tuesday. Goals from Al-Gharafa left-back Homam Ahmed and Al Rayyan midfielder Abdulaziz Hatem ensured victory for Qatar.

Mexico vs Honduras Head-to-Head

In 42 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Mexico hold the clear advantage. They have won 24 games, lost eight and drawn 10.

Group A winners 💪🇲🇽



Mexico closes out the Gold Cup group stage with 3 points against El Salvador pic.twitter.com/2BFix3VqC8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 19, 2021

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year in a friendly game, with the fixture ending in a 0-0 draw.

Mexico form guide at the CONCACAF Gold Cup: W-W-D

Honduras form guide at the CONCACAF Gold Cup: L-W-W

Mexico vs Honduras Team News

Mexico

Mexico suffered a big blow when Napoli forward Hirving Lozano withdrew from the squad after their first group game due to injury. He has been replaced by Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Gerardo Martino is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Honduras

Meanwhile, Honduras will be without Olimpia left-back Ever Alvarado, Olimpia winger Michaell Chirinos and Boavista attacker Alberth Elis, who all withdrew from the squad due to injury issues.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mexico vs Honduras Predicted XI

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfredo Talavera, Luis Alfonso Rodriguez, Hector Moreno, Carlos Salcedo, Jesus Gallardo, Hector Herrera, Edson Alvarez, Erick Gutierrez, Orbelin Pineda, Rogelio Funes Mori, Jesus Corona

Mexico is the only team yet to concede a goal in this year's Gold Cup tournament 💪🇲🇽



Can they keep it going through the quarterfinals? pic.twitter.com/B9DDA13IjC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 19, 2021

Honduras Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luis Lopez, Felix Cristanto, Kevin Alvarez, Maynor Figueroa, Diego Rodriguez, Deybi Flores, Boniek Garcia, Bryan Acosta, Jhow Benavidez, Alexander Lopez, Romell Quioto

Mexico vs Honduras Prediction

Mexico have named a strong squad for the Gold Cup, but will surely miss the contributions of the talented Hirving Lozano. The likes of Hector Moreno and Hector Herrera provide experience, while striker Rogelio Funes Mori has shown good goalscoring form at club level and has enjoyed a fine start to his spell with the Mexico national team.

Honduras, on the other hand, have in former Wigan Athletic and Hull City centre-back Maynor Figueroa an immensely experienced player. CF Montreal forward Romell Quioto has done well so far at the tournament.

Mexico should be able to win here.

Prediction: Mexico 2-0 Honduras

Edited by Abhinav Anand