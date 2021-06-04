Moldova vs Azerbaijan prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

Moldova will welcome Azerbaijan to the Zimbru Stadium on Sunday in an international friendly fixture.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Turkey in a friendly on Thursday. Burak Yilmaz and Cengiz Under scored second-half goals to give the Turks the victory.

Azerbaijan were 2-1 victors over Belarus in their own friendly on Wednesday. Ramil Sheydaev scored an injury-time winner to help the Moccasins complete their comeback victory.

Neither side secured qualification for the European Championship. They will instead use this international window to play preparatory friendlies for the resumption of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in September.

Moldova vs Azerbaijan Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 10 occasions in the past and Moldova have a slightly better record with three wins. Azerbaijan were victorious on two occasions, while the two sides played out a draw on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly played in January 2018 and they could not be separated in a goalless draw.

The two sides have been dire in recent games. Azerbaijan's victory on Wednesday halted a run of eight games without a win. Moldova have been even poorer and are currently on a run of 17 games without a win, stretching back to June 2019.

Moldova form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Azerbaijan form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Moldova vs Azerbaijan Team News

Moldova

Moldova coach Roberto Bordin called up 23 players for the upcoming friendly games and has a full-strength side at his disposal for this game.

Injury: none

Suspension: none

Azerbaijan

Coach Gianni De Biasi has called up 27 players for the friendlies against Turkey, Belarus and Moldova.

Captain Maksim Medvedev leads the way and he is supported by other experienced stalwarts like Badavi Huseynov and Gara Garayev.

Injuries: none

Suspension: none

Moldova vs Azerbaijan Predicted XI

Moldova Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dimitru Celeadnic (GK); IgorArhirli, Vadim Bolohan, Sergiu Platica, Alexandr Belousov; Igor Costrov, Gheorghe Anton, Andrei Cojocari, Vadim Rata; Vitalie Damascan, Alexandru Antoniuc

Azerbaijan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Balayev (GK); Azer Salahli, Maksim Medvedev, Abbas Huseynov, Badavi Huseynov; Gara Garayev, Namik Alaksarov, Emin Mahmudov; Anoatoliy Nuriyev, Ramil Sheydayev, Amil Yunanov

Moldova vs Azerbaijan Prediction

Azerbaijan's victory on Thursday will put them in buoyant spirits against an out-of-sorts Moldova side.

Neither side is known for their attacking prowess and this could result in a low-scoring affair. Home advantage could factor in Moldova's favor but we are predicting a narrow victory for Azerbaijan.

Prediction: Moldova 0-1 Azerbaijan

Edited by Shardul Sant