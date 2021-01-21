Monaco vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of important matches this weekend as Monaco take on Marseille at the Stade Louis II on Saturday. The two teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and will want to make their mark on this match.

Marseille are currently in sixth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. Les Phoceens suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat to Lens earlier this week and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match.

Monaco, on the other hand, find themselves in the top four at the moment after a run of impressive results in recent weeks. Les Monegasques edged Montpellier to an exhilarating 3-2 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Monaco vs Marseille Head-to-Head

Marseille and Monaco are on a fairly even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 46 matches against each other. Marseille have won 19 matches as opposed to Monaco's 17 victories and have a slight edge over their opponents.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place two months ago and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Marseille. Monaco were well below their best on the day and will want to put in a better performance over the weekend.

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-D-W

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-D-W-L

Monaco vs Marseille Team News

Cesc Fabregas is unavailable for this game

Monaco

Aleksandr Golovin and Benjamin Lecomte have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection in this game. Cesc Fabregas remains injured, however, and remains sidelined for this match.

Injured: Cesc Fabregas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille will have to be at their best

Marseille

Jordan Amavi and Boubacar Kamara are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this game. Luis Henrique has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to feature in this game.

Injured: Jordan Amavi, Boubacar Kamara

Doubtful: Luis Henrique

Suspended: None

Monaco vs Marseille Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vito Mannone; Caio Henrique, Benoit Badiashile, Guillermo Maripan, Ruben Aguilar; Gelson Martins, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Sofiane Diop; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Marseille Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Mandanda; Yuto Nagatomo, Duje Caleta-Car, Leonardo Balerdi, Hiroki Sakai; Pape Gueye, Valentin Rongier; Valere Germain, Morgan Sanson, Florian Thauvin; Dario Benedetto

Monaco vs Marseille Prediction

Monaco have been excellent under Niko Kovac this month and will want to make the most of their purple patch with a positive outing. The likes of Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland have been firing on all cylinders and will want to make a difference this weekend.

Marseille do have a few issues to solve and will have to work hard to pull off a good result against Niko Kovac's side. Monaco are the better team at the moment and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: Monaco 2-1 Marseille

