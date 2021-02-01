Monaco vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with a set of mid-week fixtures as Monaco lock horns with Nice in a crucial fixture at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday. Monaco have been impressive in recent weeks and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Nice are currently in 13th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Saint-Etienne in its previous game and will face an uphill battle on Wednesday.

Monaco, on the other hand, have been a resurgent force under Niko Kovac and have now moved into the top four of the league table. Les Monegasques have registered five consecutive victories on the trot in Ligue 1 and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Monaco vs Nice Head-to-Head

Monaco have a good record against Nice and have won 16 matches out of a total of 38 league games played between the two teams. Nice have managed 13 victories against Monaco and have troubled their opponents on a few occasions in the past.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Monaco. Nice did create their fair share of opportunities on the day and will want to be more clinical this week.

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-W

Nice form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-L-D-L

Monaco vs Nice Team News

Cesc Fabregas is unavailable for this game

Monaco

Aleksandr Golovin and Benjamin Lecomte have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection in this game. Cesc Fabregas and Gelson Martins remain injured, however, and are sidelined for this match.

Injured: Cesc Fabregas, Gelson Martins

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nice need to win this game

Nice

Dante and Danilo are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part for Nice this week. Rony Lopes and Morgan Schneiderlin are also carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked for this match.

Injured: Danilo, Dante

Doubtful: Rony Lopes, Morgan Schneiderlin

Suspended: None

Monaco vs Nice Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Lecomte; Caio Henrique, Benoit Badiashile, Guillermo Maripan, Djibril Sidibe; Aleksandr Golovin, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Sofiane Diop; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Nice Predicted XI (3-5-2): Walter Daniel Benítez; Robson Bambu, William Saliba, Flavius Daniliuc; Hicham Boudaoui, Pierre Lees-Melou, Jordan Lotomba, Hassane Kamara, Jeff Reine-Adelaide; Amine Gouiri, Kasper Dolberg

Monaco vs Nice Prediction

Monaco have been excellent under Niko Kovac this season and have peaked at the right time in Ligue 1. Les Monegasques will be intent on finishing in the top four this season and have plenty of firepower in their ranks.

Nice have a talented squad but are yet to find their purple patch in a campaign that has not attracted attention. Monaco are the better side at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Monaco 2-1 Nice

