Monaco vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of important matches this week as Real Sociedad take on Monaco on Thursday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Real Sociedad are in second place in the La Liga standings and have been excellent this season. La Real were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Valencia in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this match.

Monaco, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the Ligue 1 table and have not been at their best this year. The French outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Lille over the weekend and will need to step up in this fixture.

Monaco vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have a good record against Monaco and have won one out of two matches played between the two teams. Monaco have never defeated Real Sociedad and have a point to prove on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Monaco form guide: D-D-D-L-W

Real Sociedad form guide: D-W-D-D-W

Monaco vs Real Sociedad Team News

Monaco need to win this game

Monaco

Benoit Badiashile, Cesc Fabregas, and Eliot Matazo are struggling with their fitness at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Krepin Diatta has made progress with his recovery but might not be risked this week.

Injured: Benoit Badiashile, Cesc Fabregas, Eliot Matazo

Doubtful: Krepin Diatta

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Asier Illarramendi, Nacho Monreal, and Jon Guridi are yet to recover from their knocks and might not feature in this game. Igor Zubeldia is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Igor Zubeldia

Doubtful: Asier Illarramendi, Nacho Monreal, Jon Guridi

Suspended: None

Monaco vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Nubel; Caio Henrique, Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripan, Ruben Aguilar; Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana; Sofiane Diop, Gelson Martins, Kevin Volland; Myron Boadu

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Joseba Zaldua; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Portu, Alexander Isak

Monaco vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have done brilliantly to overcome their adversities this season and will be intent on success on the European front. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Isak can be lethal on the day and will want to make their mark this week.

Monaco have failed to hit their stride this season and will need to work hard to stand a chance on Thursday. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Monaco 1-2 Real Sociedad

