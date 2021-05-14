Monaco vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another set of important matches this weekend as Monaco lock horn with Rennes at the Stade Louis II on Sunday. Monaco have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Rennes have endured an underwhelming campaign and are in seventh place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment. The away side held Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-1 draw last weekend and will want to return to winning ways on Sunday.

Monaco, on the other hand, are engaged in a battle win Lyon for a top-three finish and cannot afford to drop points this weekend. Les Monegasques edged Reims to a 1-0 victory in their previous league game and will need to win this match.

Monaco vs Rennes Head-to-Head

Monaco have a good record against Rennes and have won 13 games out of a total of 26 matches played between the two teams. Rennes have managed eight victories against Monaco and will want to prove a point this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two French giants took place in September last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Rennes. Monaco were well below their best on the day and will have to take it up a notch on Sunday.

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-W-W-W

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-W-W-W

Monaco vs Rennes Team News

Cesc Fabregas is back for this game

Monaco

Stevan Jovetic is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game against Rennes this weekend. Aleksandr Golovin, Krepin Diatta, Chrislain Matsima, and Eliot Matazo have tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Krepin Diatta, Chrislain Matsima, Eliot Matazo, Aleksandr Golovin, Stevan Jovetic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Willem Geubbels

Rennes need to win this game

Rennes

Jonas Martin and Adrien Truffert are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Eduardo Camavinga served his suspension against Paris Saint-Germain and will be back for this game.

Injured: Jonas Martin, Adrien Truffert

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monaco vs Rennes Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Lecomte; Caio Henrique, Guillermo Maripan, Axel Disasi, Djibril Sidibe; Sofiane Diop, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelio Tchouameni, Cesc Fabregas; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis; Dalbert, Nayef Aguerd, Damien Da Silva, Hamari Traore; Clement Grenier, Eduardo Camavinga, Flavien Tait; Martin Terrier, Jeremy Doku, Benjamin Bourigeaud

Monaco vs Rennes Prediction

Monaco have been an exceptional force in Ligue 1 under Niko Kovac and will want to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League this year. The likes of Kevin Volland and Wissam Ben Yedder can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark on this game.

Rennes have failed to justify their potential this season but are perfectly capable of a positive result this weekend. Monaco are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: Monaco 2-1 Rennes

