Montenegro vs Israel prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

Montenegro will welcome Israel to the Podgorica City Stadium on Saturday for an international friendly fixture.

Neither side secured qualification for Euro 2020. These nations will instead use this game to fine-tune their tactics and preparations for the resumption of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in September.

Montenegro currently sit in third spot in Group G and need to resume their qualifiers on a positive note to boost their chances of making a first World Cup as an independent nation.

Israel are also third in Group F of the World Cup qualifiers, making their next qualifier against the Faroe Islands a must-win game.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting goalless draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their previous friendly match played on Wednesday.

Israel have not been in action since picking up a comfortable 4-1 away victory over Moldova in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier in April. PSV forward Erin Zahavi spearheaded the comeback with his goal on the stroke of halftime after Catalin Carp had put the hosts ahead in the 29th minute.

Montenegro vs Israel Head-to-Head

This will be the first international meeting between the sides and they will each fancy their chances of kickstarting the rivalry with a victory.

The home side have been in fine form in recent months, with just one defeat suffered in their last six games. Israel have lost three of their last seven games.

Montenegro form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Israel form guide: W-D-L-W-L

Montenegro vs Israel Team News

Montenegro

Head coach Miodrag Radulovic called up 25 players for the friendlies with Bosnia and Israel. Notable names like Stefan Jovetic, Nicola Vukcevic, Adam Marusic, Stefan Mugosa, Aleksander Boljevic, Marko Bakic, Risto Radunovic, Momcilo Raspopovic and Dino Islamovic are not part of the squad due to injury, fatigue and administrative problems.

Only Uros Durdevic, amongst the 25-member squad, has pulled out due to injury.

Injury: Uros Durdevic

Suspension: none

Israel

Israel called up 24 players for the friendlies against Montenegro and Portugal. The squad is led by captain Bibras Natkho, as well as experienced players like Eran Zahavi and Eitan Tibi.

Injuries: none

Suspension: none

Montenegro vs Israel Predicted XI

Montenegro Predicted XI (3-4-3): Milos Dragovejic (GK); Zarko Tomasevic, Marko Simic, Ilija Martinovic; Marko Vesovic, Vukan Savicevic, Nebojsa Kosovic, Marko Vukcevic; Sead Haksabanovic, Fatos Beciraj, Vladimir Jovovic

Israel Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ofir Marciano (GK); Eitan Tibi, Eli Dasa, Ofir Davidzada, Sun Menahem; Babras Natcho, Manor Solomon, Dor Peretz, Dolev Haziza; Yonas Malede, Eran Zahavi

Montenegro vs Israel Prediction

The two teams are of almost equal pedigree and will both look to keep their fine run of form going.

We are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Montenegro 1-1 Israel

Edited by Shardul Sant