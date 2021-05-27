Moroka Swallows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another match this weekend as Moroka Swallows take on Mamelodi Sundowns at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Moroka Swallows are in fifth place in the South African Premier Division at the moment and have endured a slump in recent weeks. The Swallows have played out five consecutive draws and will need to return to winning ways this weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns have been exceptional this season and are currently at the top of the league table. The Sundowns eased past SuperSport United in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

"We've got a very big responsibility towards making sure that we set our own records." - Coach Manqoba Mngqithi



📲 https://t.co/vbx9DDzVVm#Sundowns #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/d5haGqDn2F — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 27, 2021

Moroka Swallows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns have an impressive record against Moroka Swallows and have won 11 games out of a total of 21 matches played between the two teams. Moroka Swallows have managed only five victories against the Sundowns and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams missed a fair share of chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Moroka Swallows form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D-D-D-D

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-W-W-D

Also Read: La Liga 2020/21: Top 10 players this season according to ratings

Moroka Swallows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Team News

Moroka Swallows need to win this game. Image Source: YouTube

Moroka Swallows

Wandisile Letlabika is currently injured and will have to sit out of the game against Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend. Moroka Swallows have a good team and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Wandisile Letlabika

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns have a large squad. Image Source: KickOff

Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have one of the biggest squads in South Africa and have several options ahead of Saturday's game. Phakamani Mahlambi and Uruguayan forward Mauricio Affonso is currently injured and will not be able to play a part in the game.

Injured: Mauricio Affonso, Phakamani Mahlambi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Moroka Swallows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI

Moroka Swallows Predicted XI (4-3-3): Virgil Vries; Thabo Matlaba, Junaid Sait, Njabulo Ngcobo, Vuyo Mere; Given Thibedi, Tlakusani Mthethwa, Lebohang Mokoena; Kagiso Malinga, Ruzaigh Gamildien, Kgaogelo Sekgota

Congratulations to DSTV inaugural champions Mamelodi Sundowns 👆🏾

Kabo Yellow 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/95ioQtcZ6u — SwallowsFC (@Moroka_Swallows) May 27, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (4-3-3): Denis Onyango; Lyle Lakay, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck, Thapelo Morena; Sphelele Mkhulise, Rivaldo Coetzee, Lebohang Maboe; Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino, Peter Shalulile

Moroka Swallows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns are the favourites to win the league title this season and have a powerful squad at their disposal. The Sundowns have been impressive this month and will want to make a statement this weekend.

Moroka Swallows have struggled in recent weeks and will have to play out of their skins on Saturday. Mamelodi Sundowns are in better shape, however, and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: Moroka Swallows 1-3 Mamelodi Sundowns

Also Read: Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Final 2021