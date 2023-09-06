Most expensive Premier League signings from 2014/15 to 2023/24

The Premier League have dominated the transfer market for many years now. Teams like Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and more are continuing to break the bank as they search for the top talent in the world.

As each season passes by, it feels like a new transfer record is broken as fees over £100m are becoming more common.

But, who have been the record signings in each of the last ten Premier League summer transfer windows starting from the 2014/15 season? Let's find out.

2014/15 - Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid to Manchester United - £60m)

Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria arrived at Old Trafford and was given the famous number seven shirt. This number had previously belonged to Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona, George Best, David Beckham, and more at Manchester United.

This, along with the big fee seemed more than justified as Di Maria was coming off the back of a successful spell with Real Madrid. The Argentinian winger had spent four seasons in Madrd, where he won a UEFA Champions League and a La Liga.

When Di Maria signed for United in 2014, he was playing some of his best football. He was named Argentina's player of the year and was included in the FIFPro World XI. Real Madrid won the Champions League in 2014, and Di Maria was named the UEFA Man of the Match.

Despite this, Di Maria lasted just one season at Manchester United before moving to Paris-Saint Germain. He was named Manchester United's player of the month for September but failed to kick on from there. He scored three goals in 27 league games.

2015/16 - Kevin De Bruyne (Wolfsburg to Manchester City - £55m)

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne will go down as one of Manchester City's greatest ever players. The Belgian midfielder is still at City and has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and a Champions League.

He is currently fourth for all-time assists in the Premier League with 102. His creativity, intelligence, and technical ability has made him one of the top performing midfielders in the world since his signing.

This can be seen through his individual awards. He has been named City's Player of the Season on four occasions, the PFA Player of the Year twice, Premier League Player of the Season twice and more.

2016/17 - Paul Pogba (Juventus to Manchester United - £89m)

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba arrived with some immediate scrutiny. This was because Manchester United had paid a world record fee for a player they let go for around £800,000 in 2012. Pogba returned to United for £89m in 2016, then joined Juventus for free again in 2022.

Despite this, Pogba did enjoy some successful years at United. He won a League Cup and a Europa League under manager Jose Mourinho in the 2016/17 season. The Frenchman was also named in the PFA Team of the Year in the 2018/19 season.

Overall, it was a slightly frustrating time for United fans and Pogba. He had clear world class ability and often showed it on the international stage for France, and did show it on occasions for United. If he showed his ability more consistently, his stint at Old Trafford would have been an undoubted success.

2017/18 - Romelu Lukaku (Everton to Manchester United - £75m)

Romelu Lukaku

For the second season in a row Manchester United paid the biggest fee for a player. This time for their striker. Lukaku had been excellent at Everton, scoring 25 Premier League goals the season before he joined United.

The Belgian produced good numbers for United, scoring 16 and 12 goals respectively in the league, as well as seven over two seasons in the Champions League.

Despite this, Lukaku was often criticised by United fans for his performances and the striker claimed he was made a scapegoat for the club underperforming. He was sold to Inter Milan for a reported £75m, meaning United got their money back.

2018/19 - Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea - £72m)

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga became the most expensive goalkeeper in history when Chelsea activated his release clause. The Spaniard came in to replace Thibaut Courtois as he departed for Real Madrid.

It has been a time full of ups and downs for Kepa at Chelsea. He started brightly but fell out of favour with manager Frank Lampard, so much so that he elected to start Willy Caballero, and then sign a replacement in Edouard Mendy.

Mendy was tough to compete with as he was intergral in Chelsea's Champions League win under Thomas Tuchel. When Tuchel was replaced by Graham Potter, Kepa was reintroduced into the starting 11. However, Chelsea struggled and Potter was sacked.

Mauricio Pochettino came in and Kepa has been loaned out to Real Madrid for the 2023/24 season. Overall, it is difficult to say Kepa has been a success as he has failed to remain as number one for a great period of time. That being said, the consistent change of managers has not helped him.

2019/20 - Harry Maguire (Leicester City to Manchester United - £80m)

Harry Maguire

Another record was broken by Manchester United as Harry Maguire became the most expensive defender in history. This came with huge expectation and pressure for the Englishman. It was a steady first season for Maguire has he played all 38 league games and was named as the club captain following Ashley Young's exit.

Since then Maguire has struggled for form at Manchester United. This was highlighted under new manager Erik Ten Hag who dropped Maguire following defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford last season. He was replaced by Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

For England, Maguire has shown his ability but he has failed to show it for United. He lost his captaincy to Bruno Fernandes and was close to leaving for West Ham this summer.

2020/21 - Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea - £68m)

Kai Havertz (in red)

It was a rollercoaster ride for Kai Havertz at Chelsea. But, for a lot of Chelsea fans he made up for the fee when he scored against Manchester City in the 2021 Champions League final as Chelsea won 1-0.

The Blues struggled to find Havertz's best position, as he played as a striker as well as a number 10. He posseses great technical ability, but couldn't produce consistent performances.

Havertz joined Chelsea's rivals Arsenal this summer for a reported £65m fee. It is yet to be seen whether Mikel Arteta will get the best out of him, but Chelsea appeared to be happy to get their money back on the German.

2021/22 - Jack Grealish (Aston Villa to Manchester City - £100m)

Jack Grealish

It was a slow start for Jack Grealish in his first season as he was finding his feet under Pep Guardiola. The English winger appeared 39 times in all competitions in his first season and was never a regular starter.

In his second season in 2022-23, however, he was crucial as Manchester City won the treble. He appeared 50 times across all competitions and was trusted with a place in the starting 11 when it mattered most.

Guardiola has suggested that Grealish needs to be more clinical and dangerous in the final third. On the other hand, Guardiola has credited Grealish with his work rate and ability on and off the ball.

Based off last season and with further improvement under Guardiola, Grealish will make up for that fee if he hasn't already.

2022/23 - Enzo Fernandez (Benfica to Chelsea - £105m)

Enzo Fernandez

It has been an extremely busy period for Chelsea since owner Todd Boehly took over with a multitude of new additions. None were as expensive as Enzo Fernandez across the 2022/23 season.

Fernandez caught their eye as Argentina won the 2022 World Cup and the midfielder was named the young player of the tournament.

Since signing in January 2023, it has been a tough time for Chelsea and despite that, Enzo has been their best player. Graham Potter was sacked as Chelsea finished mid-table and the midfielder is now playing under fellow Argentinian, Mauricio Pochettino.

Fernandez has shown real quality and signed an eight-and-a-half year deal, meaning he has plenty of time to settle and be successful at Chelsea.

2023/24 - Moises Caicedo (Brighton to Chelsea - £115m)

Moises Caicedo (in blue)

The Moises Caicedo transfer saga will go down as one of the most dramatic ones in Premier League history. Chelsea were pursuing the midfielder all summer and seen multiple bids rejected, but with no real competition, they felt it was a matter of time.

Suddenly, Liverpool came in with a 11th hour bid to blind side Chelsea, thus forcing the Blues' hand to agree a fee with Brighton for Caicedo, with the belief the Ecuadorian will agree to join. Caicedo rejected Jurgen Klopp as he made it clear he only wanted to join Chelsea. Brighton and Chelsea agreed a record fee and personal terms were no issue at all.

Caicedo is a 21 year old midfield player who has hugely impressed despite only playing 45 Premier League games for Brighton. He won Brighton's player of the season as they qualified for the Europa League and will be participating there this season. Chelsea saw Caicedo as the perfect fit in their midfield alongside Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia.

It was a shaky debut for Caicedo as he came off the bench and gave away a penalty against West Ham United. Despite that, there is a reason he was subject to interest from multiple teams in the Premier League and at just 21 years of age, there is plenty time for Caicedo to settle in.