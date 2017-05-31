10 Most heart-breaking pictures of famous footballers

Footballers, like humans, suffer heartbreaks and more often than not these make for telling stories and can be best captured in pictures.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2017, 18:55 IST

Football doesn’t spare anyone, not even the best...

Football, the beautiful game, fills our lives with some incredible moments and unforgettable memories. But football, just like everything else in life, is cruel at times, brutal even to the best of footballers, none are spared from its wrath be it Zinedine Zidane, Andrea Pirlo, Lionel Messi or even Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here we take a look at the heart-breaking pictures of the most famous footballers. So without further gilding the lily, we present to you 10 such pictures:

#10 James Rodriguez

A devastated James Rodriguez being consoled by David Luiz and Dani Alves

World Cup is one tournament where more often than not, emotions are running high. The same happened with Colombian sensation James Rodriguez who couldn’t control his emotions after his team were knocked in the quarter-final of the 2014 World Cup following a 2-1 loss against hosts Brazil.

The hosts took an early lead through Thiago Silva in the 7th minute before David Luiz doubled the lead in the 69th minute, but James had ensured that the match was set up for an exciting finale having scored from the spot, only 10 minutes from time. Colombia bombed forward in search of that elusive equaliser, and despite trying everything that they could and then some, La Tricolor couldn’t find it, and with it, their hopes of knocking out the hosts and reaching the final were quashed.

James was distraught after the final whistle for he had been one of the best players in the tournament and didn’t deserve to go out like that, and it took a lot of consoling from his teammates and David Luiz to comfort the Colombian hero. Talking about David Luiz...