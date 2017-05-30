5 transfer records that will be broken this summer

The transfer season is almost here and the records are set to tumble...

@falsewinger by Sripad Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2017, 10:04 IST

Once the most expensive player; now not even in Top 5!

In 2002, Ronaldo Nazário (aka The "Real" Ronaldo) was signed for €46 million by Real Madrid. Now, Los Blancos have had to pay €45 million for a 16-year-old, Vinicius Junior.

The player's values have gone up a lot more than what one would have thought. A few seasons ago, Sir Alex Ferguson refused to pay over £30 million to sign the highly rated, Lucas Moura.

But now, for £30 million, you will get a mediocre player. Here are five transfer records that are highly likely to be broken this summer:

#5 - Record fee for a goalkeeper

Transfer record set to be broken?

While most of the transfer records are recent ones, this is one that has been held by Buffon for a long time.

Juventus paid £32 million to sign the goalkeeper from Parma in 2001, and that has been the world record for a goalkeeper. Nobody has come close to breaking it even once.

However, things are going to change soon. Ederson Moraes is set to join Manchester City for £45 million in the coming days according to reliable sources.

By the end of the transfer window, that might not be the record! Real Madrid are keen on signing David de Gea, and Manchester United are demanding £60 million for him. Unless Los Blancos agree a 'player + cash' deal with the Red Devils, the Spaniard will become the costliest goalkeeper ever.