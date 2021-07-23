Most man of the match awards won by league since 2009-10

While the Player of the Match award is not always awarded to the best player on the football pitch, it is viewed as a good indicator of who caught the eye.

In the top five European leagues, it is not easy to consistently win such awards. The quality of the players is extremely high and there is constant competition week in, week out. The big names in each league often tend to win more. There have also been some memorable moments during these Player of the Match award presentations.

Here, we look at which players have won the most Player of the Match awards in each of Europe's top five men's leagues since the 2009-10 season:

Serie A - Papu Gomez (38 awards)

Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez at Atalanta

Papu Gomez is an Atalanta legend and one of the best Serie A players in recent history.

Having previously played in Italy with Catania, Gomez returned to Serie A when he joined Atalanta from Metalist Kharkiv in 2014. The Argentina international made 252 appearances in all competitions for the Italian club, scoring 59 goals and providing 71 assists.

Gomez departed the club under controversial circumstances. After a rift with manager Gian Piero Gasperini, the 33-year old signed for Sevilla in January 2021. Gomez was also part of the Argentina side which won the 2021 Copa America.

Ligue 1 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic (42 awards)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic at PSG

One of the greatest strikers of his generation, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's arrival transformed the French league.

Having played for the likes of Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona and AC Milan, Ibrahimovic joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2012 for nearly £19 million. The Sweden international proved to be an excellent signing. He made 180 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 156 goals and providing 61 assists.

Known for his mercurial nature and confident personality, Ibrahimovic brought star quality to France. During his time there, he helped Paris Saint-Germain establish domestic dominance and won four Ligue 1 titles. The 39-year old has shown no signs of slowing down and is currently excelling at AC Milan.

