5 players who need to leave Chelsea

Chelsea made a rapid start to their summer business last time around, but the European champions are yet to make a big move during the current transfer window.

Chelsea academy products like Fikayo Tomori, Marc Guehi and Lewis Bate have left the club on permanent deals, while there is a chance that Tino Livramento might leave as well. The Blues have been linked with names like Erling Haaland and Declan Rice, and it remains to be seen what their plans are.

However, there could potentially be more outgoings first. Some big-names could exit the Stamford Bridge outfit soon, as Chelsea aim to build on their Champions League success from last season.

5 Players who could depart Chelsea ahead of the 2021-22 season

#5 Hakim Ziyech

Much was expected from Hakim Ziyech after he joined Chelsea from Ajax last summer for £36 million.

A highly creative forward, Ziyech excelled at Ajax and played a key role during their 2018-19 season, in which the Eredivisie giants reached the Champions League semi-finals. The 28-year old, however, did not enjoy the best of seasons last time around.

Ziyech made just 15 Premier League starts, scoring two goals and providing three assists. He was a squad player as Chelsea won the Champions League and it is not surprising to see the Morocco international linked with a move away. AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Lyon have been suggested as possible destinations.

#4 Emerson Palmieri

A highly-rated left-back during his stint in Serie A, Emerson Palmieri has barely featured for Chelsea since joining the club from Roma in January 2018 for £18 million.

Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell have been preferred ahead of him, and Emerson has found game-time hard to come by. The Italy international made just two substitute appearances in the Premier League last season and for a period of time it looked like he would miss out on Italy's squad to the Euros.

Emerson has made just 70 appearances in all competitions since joining Chelsea, and the 26-year old should try to leave the club this summer. Napoli have been linked as a potential destination for the left-back.

