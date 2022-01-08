Most valuable injured XI in world football right now

The year 2021 was filled with a lot of football as leagues around the world continued alongside various other competitions at club level. There was also the delayed UEFA Euro 2020 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, as well as the Copa America at international level.

To cover for the missed games during the peak period of the COVID-19 pandemic, continental federations also increased the number of matches per international break.

The resultant effect of all this football was felt mostly by the players, and many of them eventually picked up injuries as well. Injuries are very normal in sport, but sometimes, the body reaches breaking point when it is overused and minor issues become major.

Without further ado, here is the most valuable XI of presently injured players based on their valuation by Transfermarkt.

Goalkeeper - David Raya (€18 Million)

Brentford v Leicester City - Premier League

Spanish goalkeeper David Raya was one of the most outstanding players for newly-promoted Brentford in the Premier League this season. Raya kept three clean sheets in his first nine appearances as Brentford flew out of the blocks at the start of the season.

Jay Harris @jaydmharris



Hopefully won't be too long until he returns from a knee injury.



#BrentfordFC #BREAVE David Raya is in the building for Brentford's match against Aston Villa today and he's taking pictures with fans on the touchline.Hopefully won't be too long until he returns from a knee injury. David Raya is in the building for Brentford's match against Aston Villa today and he's taking pictures with fans on the touchline.Hopefully won't be too long until he returns from a knee injury.#BrentfordFC #BREAVE

He kept clean sheets in his first two league appearances against Arsenal and Crystal Palace to help his side set the tone for the season ahead.

However, Raya injured his knee in the closing moments of a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City in October when he rushed out to thwart Ayoze Perez. He was expected to spend four to five months on the sidelines from October.

Right-Back - Reece James (€55 Million)

Chelsea v Leeds United - Premier League

Reece James has clearly distinguished himself as one of the best right-sided full-backs in the Premier League after a series of monstrous performances for Chelsea. The 22-year-old England international has five goals and six assists in 23 appearances for the Blues this season.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Just to add to my depression here’s Reece James on crutches after the game!!! Just to add to my depression here’s Reece James on crutches after the game!!! https://t.co/j00587sJVp

James suffered his most recent injury setback when he tore his hamstring against Brighton and Hove Albion, ruling him out for the next two to three months.

Center-Back - Cristian Romero (€35 Million)

FC Pacos de Ferreira v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Conference League Play-Off Leg One

Cristian Romero joined Tottenham Hotspur on a loan deal from Atalanta with an obligation to buy for around €55 million last summer. Since then, he has made 13 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Alasdair Gold @AlasdairGold Cristian Romero doing some ball work on the pitches at Hotspur Way today as he recovers from his injury. Cristian Romero doing some ball work on the pitches at Hotspur Way today as he recovers from his injury. https://t.co/UNxCNbDV3t

Romero has struggled to settle in England since his arrival. He picked up a hamstring injury while on international duty in November. The defender is expected to be back later this month or early February.

Centre-Back- Wesley Fofana (€40 Million)

Leicester City v Villarreal CF : Pre Season Friendly

French youngster Wesley Fofana enjoyed a spectacular debut campaign with Leicester City in the Premier League last season. He even won the club's 'Young Player of the Season' based on fan votes. The 21-year-old was tipped for greater things in football before injury struck.

The defender fractured his fibula and injured his knee ligaments in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal CF. The youngster is expected to miss most of this season as a result.

Left-Back- Ben Chilwell (€38 Million)

Leicester City v Chelsea - Premier League

After a disappointing summer with England at Euro 2020, Ben Chilwell returned to Chelsea and proved once more why he is so highly-rated. The defender became an important piece in the tactical set-up of manager Thomas Tuchel, using his agility and positional discipline to best effect. He contributed three goals and an assist.

Ben Chilwell @BenChilwell 🏼 2021 was a great year, unfortunately ending with a blip. But i’m ready to make 2022 special 2021 was a great year, unfortunately ending with a blip. But i’m ready to make 2022 special 💪🏼💙 https://t.co/PQR0JzFsGf

Chilwell made 12 appearances for Chelsea before getting injured in a 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League in November. He is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing a knee surgery a few days ago.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh