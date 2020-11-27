Mourinho’s Tottenham are proving to be unstoppable in the Europa League

Is there any team in Europe in better form than Tottenham Hotspur at the moment? The North London club has been in imperious form this season and is currently laying waste to every opponent before them in the tournament.

Tottenham have now won each of the last five games in all competitions and, Ludogorets Razgrad were their latest victims on Thursday.

Despite having just two days of full training after the international break, Jose Mourinho has got the team playing the way he wants them to. The intensity with which the teams plays is extremely impressive.

Over the weekend, Tottenham put in a scintillating performance as they defeated Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 2-0 in the Premier League. As it stands, they sit top of the Premier League table alongside defending champions Liverpool.

Spurs have also proved to be unstoppable in the Europa League as they sit level on points with Royal Antwerp at the summit of the group. On Thursday, Tottenham shipped four goals past Ludogorets despite lining up with many fringe players in the side.

Spurs’ line-up consisted of Joe Hart, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies, Harry Winks and Dele Alli while Carlos Vinicius led the attack.

Tottenham demonstrated the unreal squad depth and quality in the team and went on to win thanks to a double from Vinicius and further goals from Winks and Lucas Moura.

Spurs have won five consecutive games across all competitions for the first time under Jose Mourinho.



Tottenham manager spoke about the importance of picking up as many points as possible during the group stage matches after the game.

“Normally nine points would get the job done but it is not done yet. You need a result but today was important. We made lots of changes but it was important to take it seriously, it was good," Mourinho said of his team's performance, as quoted by Goal.

The manager also talked about the importance of games across all competitions and rotating players.

"The game is important, every game is important. We don't look to certain competitions, we look game after game. To play all the same players is not good for the mentality of those who play," said Mourinho.

Mourinho and Spurs are proving to be unstoppable in the Europa League and they might just go all the way if they are able to maintain this kind of form.