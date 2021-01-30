Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Nantes vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Monaco take on Nantes this weekend
Monaco take on Nantes this weekend
Aditya Hosangadi
ANALYST
Modified 30 Jan 2021, 03:34 IST
Preview
Advertisement

Monaco are back in action in Ligue 1 this weekend as they take on Nantes in an important fixture at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday. Monaco have been impressive under Niko Kovac this season and will want to win this game.

Nantes are in 17th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and are dangerously close to the bottom of the table. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Metz last week and will need to bounce back against a strong side this weekend.

Monaco, on the other hand, have moved into the top four this month after a string of impressive displays in the league. Niko Kovac's outfit stunned Marseille with a comfortable 3-1 victory last weekend and will want to pull off a similar performance against Nantes.

Nantes vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Monaco have a good track record against Nantes and have won 20 matches out of a total of 38 games played between the two teams. Nantes have managed only 11 victories against Monaco and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two French sides took place in September last year and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Monaco. Nantes were disappointing on the day and will need to do a better job in this match.

Nantes form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-D-D-L

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-D

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 greatest managers in Serie A history

Nantes vs Monaco Team News

Nantes have struggled this season
Nantes have struggled this season

Nantes

Anthony Limbombe is injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. Nantes are the underdogs in this game and are likely to field a defensive line-up.

Injured: Anthony Limbombe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cesc Fabregas is unavailable for this game
Cesc Fabregas is unavailable for this game

Monaco

Aleksandr Golovin and Benjamin Lecomte have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection in this game. Cesc Fabregas and Gelson Martins remain injured, however, and are sidelined for this match.

Injured: Cesc Fabregas, Gelson Martins

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ruben Aguilar

Advertisement

Nantes vs Monaco Predicted XI

Nantes Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alban Lafont; Fabio, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Sebastien Corchia; Ludovic Blas, Abdoulaye Toure, Pedro Chirivella, Marcus Coco; Kalifa Coulibaly, Randal Kolo Muani

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Lecomte; Caio Henrique, Benoit Badiashile, Guillermo Maripan, Djibril Sidibe; Aleksandr Golovin, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Sofiane Diop; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Nantes vs Monaco Prediction

Kevin Volland and Wissam Ben Yedder have formed a potent partnership in the final third for Monaco and will play pivotal roles in this game. Monaco have shown tremendous improvement under Niko Kovac and hold all the cards this weekend.

Nantes have struggled to cope with the demands of Ligue 1 this season and will have to play out of their skins on Sunday. Monaco are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nantes 1-3 Monaco

Also Read: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Published 30 Jan 2021, 03:34 IST
Ligue 1 AS Monaco Football Nantes Football Cesc Fabregas Djibril Sidibe Niko Kovac
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी