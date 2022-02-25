Napoli 2-4 (3-5 on agg.) Barcelona: Blaugrana player ratings from a resounding victory in Naples | Europa League 2021-22

Barcelona qualified for the round of 16 of the Europa League after beating Napoli 4-2 in Naples and winning the tie 5-3 on aggregate.

Quickfire first-half goals from Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong had the visitors leading 2-0 inside the opening quarter of the match.

Lorenzo Insigne got the Partenopei back into the match with a penalty in the 23rd minute but Gerard Pique restored their two-goal advantage just before the break.

January arrival Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then added a fourth around the hour mark to essentially end the tie as a contest. Matteo Politano pulled one back for Luciano Spalletti's side in the dying embers of the game but it was nothing more than a consolation goal.

B/R Football @brfootball Two assists from Adama Traore

Frenkie de Jong wonder goal

Aubameyang scores his fourth goal in two games



The Catalans go into the last-16 draw, which will be held later today, and will face one of the eight seeded teams.

Here are the player ratings for Barcelona:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 5/10

A rush of blood to the head led to the Barcelona custodian conceding a penalty that gave the home side a way back into the match. He was then soundly beaten for another goal.

Sergino Dest - 7/10

He was a big menace down the right flank, sprinting forward with great energy and purpose and combining superbly with Adama Traore. He also made some excellent ball-recoveries.

Ronald Araujo - 5.5/10

The Uruguayan was given all sorts of headaches by Victor Osimhen and looked sloppy in possession too.

Gerard Pique - 7.5/10

The Barcelona stalwart could've done better for Napoli's second goal but was otherwise good. He scored their third goal and nicked the ball off Osimhen once in an eye-catching display of composure.

Jordi Alba - 8.5/10

The left-back got the Catalans underway with a cool finish past Alex Meret and then was involved in their third goal too as it was his deflected cross that Pique turned home.

Defensively, too, he was good, making two clearances, four interceptions and four tackles.

Sergio Busquets - 7/10

The Barcelona skipper was at the heart of everything good stemming from the visitors. His passing was exceptional and pushed his side forward with a few accurate long balls.

Frenkie de Jong - 8.5/10

The Dutchman pressed well, made line-breaking passes and got on the scoresheet with an emphatic strike.

GOAL @goal special Frenkie de Jong's first European goal for Barcelona wasspecial Frenkie de Jong's first European goal for Barcelona was ✨special✨ https://t.co/thEonMkoVq

Pedri - 7.5/10

Pedri had amazing control of the match, flying past his markers with the ease of a knife cutting through butter and displaying infectious energy.

His influence on the side continues to grow.

Adama Traore - 8.5/10

Full of energy, purpose and vision, Traore was a thorn in Napoli's face and bagged two assists on the night, calmly picking out Alba for the opener and then pulling the ball into Aubameyang's path for their fourth.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz 4 assists in 4 starts for Adama Traoré since returning to Barça. He also won the penalty in the 1st leg vs Napoli. 4 assists in 4 starts for Adama Traoré since returning to Barça. He also won the penalty in the 1st leg vs Napoli. 💪 https://t.co/gJMTnPUb6d

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 8/10

The Gabonese ace linked up well with his attacking cohorts and made up for his wastefulness in the opening stanza with a goal after the break. Four goals in his first three Barcelona starts - safe to say he's hit the ground running at Nou Camp.

90min @90min_Football Aubameyang is having exactly the impact Xavi wanted (and needed) at Barcelona! Aubameyang is having exactly the impact Xavi wanted (and needed) at Barcelona! 🔥 https://t.co/7p4cHP1QYo

Ferran Torres - 7/10

Torres, the scorer in the first leg, misfired last night but deserves credit for a great work ethic and assisted De Jong with a backheel.

Substitutes

Gavi - 7/10

He went about his business as usual but got himself booked late on for a pointless tug on Politano.

Ousmane Dembele - 6/10

The Frenchman barely offered any attacking threat. His only effort sailed harmlessly over the bar in stoppage-time.

Luuk de Jong - 6/10

He was largely anonymous. Riqui Puig tried to set him up but his shot bounced into the turf.

Nicolas Gonzalez - 7/10

The best substitute on the night, bringing a lot of energy and flair into Barcelona's game with his dribbling skills. He also made some good recoveries.

Riqui Puig - 6/10

He tried to set Luuk de Jong up with a high ball but it came to nothing.

Edited by Diptanil Roy