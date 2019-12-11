Napoli offer Ibrahimovic lucrative deal, PSG interested in Sadio Mane, Erling Haaland remains coy on future: Football transfer round-up, 11th December 2019

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily general transfer roundups. We're approximately 21 days from the opening of the transfer window across most of the footballing world, and the rumours continue to pile up.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has remained in the headlines after what looked like a subtle hint that the Swede star was planning a return to the Serie A. While his agent Mino Raiola may have argued that a move to Italy wasn't concluded, Napoli's have allegedly shown interest, and this will keep the rumour mills ever turning.

Much speculation has gone on concerning Neymar's status at the Parisian giants, and it has been reported that Sadio Mane will become a person of interest for the PSG chiefs if Neymar leaves the club. However, whether Liverpool would willingly let go of their star player as they did with Phillipe Coutinho remains to be seen.

Red Bull striker Erling Braut Haaland has had a number of potential big clubs who are reportedly interested in his services including Liverpool. Manchester United, and both Spanish giants. However, the youngster just wants to focus on his game.

Napoli interested in Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The 38-year-old Swede has played in the most coveted leagues and clubs in the world. Most recently, he finished a two year stint at LA Galaxy and is currently making plans to return to Europe. While his immediate return to the Serie A hasn't been concluded, according to agent Raiola, Napoli have reportedly made their interest in the star striker known.

According to Football Italia, Napoli promised to offer Ibrahimovic a very lucrative deal to lure him to Naples if they succeed in getting through to the Champions League round of 16. They did so this evening, after beating KRC Genk 4-0. Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis is said to be prepared to spend the €8m per year for Ibrahimovic’s salary, notably higher than Napoli's salary cap.

While Bologna have reportedly made an offer, and both Milan clubs are said to be interested in the star as well. The Swede will likely have many options to choose from, and we must wait and see what he decides.

Sadio Mane to replace Neymar at PSG

According to AS, Sadio Mane has been identified as a potential transfer target in the possible event that Neymar leaves Paris Saint Germain. Throughout the summer transfer window, many speculations on Neymar moving back to Barcelona were rife, but the move never materialized.

Neymar's future with the Parisian giants remains uncertain, and if he does leave the French capital this winter, Sadio Mane will reportedly be bought to replace him.

Mane has been absolutely sensational for Liverpool since he joined the Reds, and his consistent performances with duo Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have been widely recognized. The Senegalese international also plays on the left-wing like Neymar, and he will certainly make a quality addition to the team.

It is unclear if Liverpool will want to sell, or if Mane would even want to leave the current European champions and potential Premier League winners.

Erling Haaland: "I just focus on my job - playing football."

19-year-old Haaland - valued at £80 million - has been on the radar for the big European guns. With 28 goals from 22 games, the young starlet has captivated the Austrian Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League.

Before RB Salzburg's game against Liverpool this evening, Haaland addressed the media about the transfer speculations and how he was handling them:

"I just focus on my job - playing football - to enjoy what I do every day and to go in with a clear mindset to be in the present and enjoy the moment right now.

"My focus is Salzburg and me as a player. So it's not hard at all. I'm enjoying playing football."